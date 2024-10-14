Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Bethany Hamilton’s three-year-old nephew was found unconscious in a bathtub as a result of a drowning accident.

The professional surfer turned to Instagram on Saturday, October 12, to post a photo of her nephew while asking to see if anyone could provide information regarding how to handle children drowning victims. “HELP‼️ My precious nephew was medevaced to Kapiolani in Oahu this morning after drowning last night,” her post’s caption began, explaining the toddler’s situation.

“He still has a heartbeat and has fight in him. We are wrecked.”

She explained how important “proper medical support” can be in terms of survival and wanted to see if anyone could get her family in contact with the right treatment plan or doctor.

“In this case, we’re asking for help from anyone who has information on what we can do to give my nephew the best chance,” her post continued as she tagged various medical organizations.

According to the Daily Mail, Hamilton’s brother, Noah, also pleaded for help, explaining how mentally and physically strong his nephew is as he called him a “strong, resilient kid” and an “amazing swimmer.”

“He’s three-and-a-half going on five,” Noah said. “He’s a strong resilient kid and an amazing swimmer. He was found not breathing in shallow water of bathtub. His vitals were enough to get him to Oahu.”

After Hamilton posted, one person commented suggesting a specialist known for his work with hyperbaric oxygen therapy or HBOT.

This treatment requires the patient to sit in a hyperbaric chamber breathing 100% pure oxygen instead of the everyday 21% oxygen while the air pressure inside is raised above normal, which is meant to help a person’s lungs collect more oxygen.

The treatment is known for treating divers affected by underwater air pressure changes.

open image in gallery Bethany Hamilton competes in the 2019 VANS US Open of Surfing at Huntington State Beach ( Getty Images )

According to Hamilton, she was able to get into contact with the doctor who has previously used HBOT to help children who have drowned.

The professional surfer then posted on her Instagram story to thank everyone who commented on her post for their support as she clarified that she doesn’t normally turn to social media for incidents such as this one but hoped it would spread the word regarding Andrew’s condition.

“I was not planning on posting about Andrew’s condition,” she wrote in a statement against a photo of Hawaii. “I didn’t want to go public in the first place, but I knew that it could potentially help him by getting more support and receiving more knowledge/help around what he’s going through and it’s certainly been a blessing. Thank you.”

“I don’t plan on posting a lot,” the statement continued. “And will be off this space for the most part.”

Hamilton first gained recognition when she was 13 years old after losing one of her arms in a tiger shark attack while surfing off the coast of Kauai in 2003. Despite her injury, she has continued to surf and even won the Best Comeback Athlete ESPY Award a year later.

However, in 2023 she announced that she would not be competing in World Surf League events if they stick to a new rule that allows transgender athletes to maintain specific levels of hormones to compete in the women’s division.

Responding to critics who suggested her views were transphobic, Hamilton said: “I really don’t think at this point there is a solution that will please everyone. There are different world views and that is part of life.

“I may not have the perfect answer. But I do feel the way I do and will continue to stand firm in what I shared here.”