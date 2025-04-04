As the days grow longer and the weather warms up, it’s the perfect time to replenish your supplies. Whether your wardrobe's looking a little tired or your calendar is crying out for a European getaway, there are deals aplenty to ensure you can secure a springtime treat without inflicting a serious hit on your savings.

At Boots there are offers on everything from skincare to make-up, while the reductions at LEGO® have got the Easter holiday entertainment covered. And if you're itching for a change of scenery, Expedia’s latest deals will sweep you away for an unforgettable escape. Be it pampering or trying your hand at some Japanese crafts, there are bargains to keep everyone busy this season.

With so many mark downs to make the most of, now’s the time to have a go at a new hobby, treat yourself or just stock up on supplies for the warmer months. Seriously, there’s no shortage of savings, so why not top up the fake tan and take the plunge on that Pacific retreat? You won’t need to hunt for egg-citing sales this Easter, we’ve done all the hard work for you – now don’t let them leap away!

This guide is sponsored by featured brands.

Beauty buys that’ll bring the spring back to your skin

( Boots )

Looking to refresh your beauty bounty this Easter? Boots has got you covered with 10 per cent off sitewide* when you spend £60 using the code “SAVE10”. Whether you're in desperate need of a skincare reset or your hair is gasping for the thirst-quenching hydration of a deep conditioner, there's no better time to stock up. From soothing Korean skincare that’ll leave you with enviable ‘glass skin’ (hello, radiant complexion!) to premium beauty brands like Kerastase, Neom, and Fenty, there’s something for every beauty buff. This offer’s hard to beat, especially when you can use your Advantage Card for even more savings. Plus, with free click and collect when you spend £15, you can scoop up your goodies in no time.

*Fragrance not included, offer valid 4 April through 7 April

Build an Easter itinerary brick by brick with LEGO®

( LEGO® )

So, they raced around the Easter bunny hunt in record time and they’ve already scoffed down the chocolate eggs – what now? This spring, it’s all about entertainment that lasts beyond the bank holiday weekend. With LEGO®, you can relive the chaos again and again with the Easter bunny and chick egg hunt set (£10.99, Lego.com) or, for a moment of calm, why not get your little ones focusing on 386 pieces of decorative easter egg (£17.99, Lego.com) building. Just like that, LEGO has seen to your financial stresses and wrapped up those two weeks off school, AKA, non-fraught family time is back on the table. Thank you, LEGO.

Step into spring with London Sock Company

( London Sock Company )

As the warmer weather draws in, it can only mean one thing: the fur-lined boots are going away while the daps and slip-ons come out to play. With the return of our ankles (hello, old friend) comes a call to step up your sock game, and London Sock Company’s outlet sale is a prime opportunity to do just that. Take advantage of up to 50 per cent off, plus an extra 10 per cent off your first order when you join their mailing list and show your tootsies some TLC. From luxurious cashmere (was £56, now £45, Londonsockcompany.com) to socks in support of England football (was £14, now £10, Londonsockcompany.com) there really is a pair for every occasion. So, whether you're spoiling yourself or sending a gift that’s practical and stylish, you won’t want to skip ahead on these fantastic savings.

See the season in style – twice the shades, half the price

( Meller )

Why settle for one when you can have two? This Easter, Meller is offering an unbeatable two-for-one deal on their best-selling sunglasses, so you can elevate your eyewear game without breaking the bank. Whether you're into the sleek, urban vibe of the Nayah (£49, Mellerbrand.com) or the bold statement of the Shipo’s orange lenses (£49, Mellerband.com), Meller’s got you covered. Simply use code “SPRING2X1” and double down on your style for less than £25 a pair. Spring is all about fresh starts, and what better way to usher in the warmer months than with a new, affordable look? Trust us, soaking up the sun never looked this good.