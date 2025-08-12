These are the best public bathrooms in America — and you can vote on your favorite

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

These bathrooms don’t stink, in fact, they sparkle.

Nine public restrooms from across the country have reached the final round of Cintas’ America’s Best Restroom contest, selected for their exceptional cleanliness, design, and innovation.

The winning restroom will receive a Cintas UltraClean cleaning service, $2,500 in facility or cleaning services, and national recognition.

One New York City bathroom, The Rooftop at Pier 17, is among this year’s finalists. Other competitors include restrooms from Minnesota, Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Florida, New Hampshire, Texas, and California.

“For over two decades, this contest has honored businesses that understand the value of clean and memorable restroom experiences,” Emily Ramos, the Director of Marketing at Cintas, said in a statement. “This year’s finalists showcase the perfect balance of creativity, cleanliness, and customer care.”

open image in gallery The selected restrooms were chosen for their exceptional cleanliness, design, and innovation ( Getty Images )

Last year’s winner, Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop, earned the title for its cleanliness, spacious stalls, and fresh amenities.

Voting is open now and ends Friday at 11:59 a.m. EST.

And the nominees are…

The Rooftop at Pier 17

Judges raved over the concert venue’s well-maintained restroom for its panoramic Manhattan skyline views, spacious layout with 75 stalls, and modern design featuring smooth concrete walls, soft lighting, and stylish ADA-compliant sinks.

open image in gallery The Rooftop at Pier 17 is a concert venue in New York City ( Cintas )

Bear Head Lake State Park in Minnesota

The restroom and shower building at Bear Head Lake State Park combines practical design with natural beauty, judges say.

Fully ADA accessible and featuring camper-friendly outdoor dishwashing sinks, the facility offers comfort and convenience amid the park’s serene setting, which was named America’s Favorite State Park in 2010.

open image in gallery Bear Head Lake State Park is in St. Louis County, Minnesota ( Cintas )

City of Fruita in Colorado

This self-cleaning restroom showcases modern public infrastructure by combining advanced technology, sustainability, and practicality, according to the judges.

It features an automated cleaning system that sanitizes after each use, durable vandal-resistant materials, ADA compliance, safety features like automated locks and emergency exits, and energy-efficient lighting with low water usage for environmental sustainability.

open image in gallery Fruita is located in western Mesa County, Colorado ( Cintas )

Footprints in Kansas

This once cramped restroom in Kansas was transformed into a whimsical barn-themed space celebrating the region’s agricultural heritage, the judges say.

Created by local artists, it features custom ceramic tiles depicting farm animals, corncobs, and a flour sack honoring the town’s milling history, turning the restroom into a unique experience full of local pride.

open image in gallery The Footprints restroom is in Lawrence, Kansas ( Cintas )

Little America Hotel in Utah

Home to the iconic Pink Restroom, the judges were impressed by the restrooms at Little America, which include Italian marble, crystal chandeliers, and floor-to-ceiling stall doors for privacy.

A plush sitting room features softly lit vanities, elegant furnishings, and a blush-pink palette, creating a serene and refined atmosphere that adds to the venue’s signature charm.

open image in gallery The Little America Hotel is in Salt Lake City, Utah ( Cintas )

Moderne Bar in Florida

The black-and-white tiles, gold accents, and marble countertops in the restroom at Moderne Bar make it a popular spot for glam photos. This Instagram-worthy spot was also nominated for “Best Bar Restroom” in Orlando Weekly’s annual “Best Of” awards.

open image in gallery The Moderne Bar in Orlando, Florida ( Cintas )

Rosebrook Lodge in New Hampshire

The judges say the restrooms at Rosebrook Lodge, located in the Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa, blend elegance and craftsmanship with natural alpine-inspired design.

Featuring warm wood tones, modern finishes, touchless fixtures, and full-length stall doors, they offer a clean, calming, and private space. The lodge and its restrooms are recognized for balancing luxury and functionality, earning prestigious design awards.

open image in gallery Rosebrook Lodge is in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire ( Cintas )

Tatsu in Texas

The restroom at Tatsu mirrors the restaurant’s meticulous care with spotless cleanliness, polished fixtures, and a fresh scent, judges say. It features a sophisticated Toto toilet and vibrant Koi fish wall art, creating a calming, elegant space that reflects the restaurant’s strong commitment to hygiene and detail.

open image in gallery Tatsu is a sushi restaurant in Dallas, Texas ( Cintas )

Tecolote Shores in California

The new restroom at Tecolote Shores in San Diego combines functionality with coastal charm, according to the judges. It offers eight all-gender restrooms, including two spacious ADA-accessible family restrooms, slip-resistant flooring, an exterior shower, drinking fountains, and a bottle filler. Its modern design with a butterfly roof and Pacific blue accents blends seamlessly with the park’s beach-inspired architecture.