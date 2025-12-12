Wrestling with the wrong luggage will put you in a bad mood before your vacation has even started. To avoid that, I’ve searched high and low for the best options for your next trip.

It’s no secret that getting your bag into the overhead bin can be a challenge, so I’ve lifted every carry-on over my head to make sure it wasn’t too heavy, even when packed. I’ve considered which bags are better suited for certain climates or terrain. And I’ve assessed how easy or hard it will be to get everything you want to travel with in each bag.

Through research, countless flights, train trips, and trundling through the city, I’ve found a bag for every scenario. There are options for long-haul adventures, as well as business trips, and even one that will keep your clothes dry in a monsoon (should you get caught in one). No matter how you travel — frequently or infrequently, chronic overpacker or you have your outfits planned to perfection — you can call off the search for the perfect items of luggage.

The best luggage options are:

Best overall — TravelPro platinum elite carry-on spinner: $368, Amazon.com

— TravelPro platinum elite carry-on spinner: $368, Amazon.com Best budget buy — Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner wheel carry-on: $72.20, Amazon.com

— Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner wheel carry-on: $72.20, Amazon.com Best checked bag — Away the trunk: $435, Awaytravel.com

— Away the trunk: $435, Awaytravel.com Best for business trips — Halfday carry-on garment roller: $248, Halfdaytravel.com

How I tested

These products have hit the road, planes, trains, subways, and buses. They’ve flown on domestic and international airlines and made it through a variety of terrains. In cases where I didn’t have enough time to travel with the products, I packed the bags with clothes, shoes, and toiletries to see how easy or difficult it was to pack everything you might need into each bag. I also threw a 15-pound weighted blanket into the bags to see how they moved when they were really weighed down.

I’ve considered which bags are better suited for certain climates or terrain ( Jamie Ballard )

For bags with wheels, I took them for a spin around the block and my apartment to see how smoothly the wheels move on bumpy sidewalks, thick carpets, and other terrains. I also evaluated bags based on size and weight. In addition to my own hands-on testing, I read reviews to see what other travelers had to say about these bags. Below you’ll find the bags that passed the tests.