Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

A visual history of Heidi Klum’s epic Halloween costumes over the years

From a worm to Shrek, via an alien and Kali; the supermodel fails to impress

Ap Correspondent
Saturday 01 November 2025 19:57 EDT
Heidi Klum, dressed as a worm, attends her 21st annual Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2022
Heidi Klum, dressed as a worm, attends her 21st annual Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2022 (2022 Invision)

Halloween has its traditions, candy, scary movies, pumpkin carving — and the annual spectacle of Heidi Klum's costume.

The supermodel-turned-TV personality is fond of surprising her guests with her elaborate costumes, like in 2022, when she arrived at the event on the end of a fishing line, encased in a slithering worm costume.

“I just wanted to be something random,” she explained while lying on the floor for maximum worm-like effect. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone being a rain worm before.”

Her 2025 costume has now been revealed as Medusa featuring snakes in place of her hair and a rattlesnake tail. Klum posted a video to her Instagram of the depiction, with the caption: “HAPPY HEIDIWEEN 🐍Don’t stare too long or you’ll turn to stone 🖤 #HeidiHalloween.”

2025 Heidi Klum Halloween Party
2025 Heidi Klum Halloween Party (2025 Invision)

Medusa, in Greek mythology, was known for her petrifying effect on beholders and those looking at her face were instantly turned to stone, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Last year, she enlisted the help of several Cirque du Soleil performers as the tail feathers to her impressive peacock costume.

Heidi Klum, dressed as a worm, attends her 21st annual Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2022
Heidi Klum, dressed as a worm, attends her 21st annual Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2022 (2022 Invision)

“A lot of planning goes into it, you know,” Klum said through her peacock beak, with husband Tom Kaulitz next to her, dressed as an egg. “Because first, you have to have an idea.”

At her 2008 party she dressed as Kali, the Hindu goddess of death and destruction — complete with multiple arms, dangling heads and a deep coat of blue body paint.

Heidi Klum, dressed as Kali, the Hindu goddess of death and time, attends her annual Halloween party at 1Oak on Friday, Oct. 31, 2008
Heidi Klum, dressed as Kali, the Hindu goddess of death and time, attends her annual Halloween party at 1Oak on Friday, Oct. 31, 2008 (2008 AP)

Klum said she would immediately be planning her look for the following year. “After tonight I’ll be thinking about what I’ll do next year. It’s always got to be different. Completely different,” she said.

Other notable Klum costumes over the years have included a giant Transformer, a clone (complete with several Klum-lookalikes) an elderly version of herself, and an alien experiment gone awry.

Heidi Klum, dressed in an eight-foot-tall "Transformer" costume, arrives to her Halloween Party in New York, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010
Heidi Klum, dressed in an eight-foot-tall "Transformer" costume, arrives to her Halloween Party in New York, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010

The star has also transformed into a terrifying butterfly, an ape, a cat, a crow — and cartoon characters including Jessica Rabbit and Fiona from “Shrek.”

Heidi Klum, dressed as Jessica Rabbit, attends her 16th annual Halloween party, at Lavo on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, in New York
Heidi Klum, dressed as Jessica Rabbit, attends her 16th annual Halloween party, at Lavo on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015, in New York

Her tip to those still trying to decide what to wear this Halloween? Leave the store-bought masks at home.

Here we have a photo rundown of just some of Klum’s outfits from across the years:

Heidi Klum, third from left, poses with ‘Heidi Clones’ at her 17th Annual Halloween Party at Vandal on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in New York
Heidi Klum, third from left, poses with ‘Heidi Clones’ at her 17th Annual Halloween Party at Vandal on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in New York (2016 Invision)
Heidi Klum, dressed as a cat, poses on the press line at ‘Heidi's Halloween Party’ in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2007
Heidi Klum, dressed as a cat, poses on the press line at ‘Heidi's Halloween Party’ in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2007 (AP2007)
Heidi Klum, center, in blue, arrives at her 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023
Heidi Klum, center, in blue, arrives at her 22nd annual Halloween party at Marquee on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 (2023 Invision)
Heidi Klum, dressed as a crow, arrives at her 10th annual Halloween party in West Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday, Oct. 31 , 2009
Heidi Klum, dressed as a crow, arrives at her 10th annual Halloween party in West Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday, Oct. 31 , 2009 (AP2009)
Heidi Klum-Halloween-Photo Gallery
Heidi Klum-Halloween-Photo Gallery (Heidi Klum, dressed as an elderly woman, attends her 14th annual Halloween party on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013, in New York)
Heidi Klum, right, dressed as Princess Fiona and Tom Kaulitz dressed as Shrek arrive at Klum's 19th annual Halloween party at Lavo New York on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018
Heidi Klum, right, dressed as Princess Fiona and Tom Kaulitz dressed as Shrek arrive at Klum's 19th annual Halloween party at Lavo New York on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018
Heidi Klum, left, dressed as an alien, and Tom Kaulitz attend Klum's Halloween party at Cathedrale on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
Heidi Klum, left, dressed as an alien, and Tom Kaulitz attend Klum's Halloween party at Cathedrale on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 (2019 Invision)

“I personally don’t like it when people hide behind those full masks. I prefer when people get a little bit creative and they play with their face, when they put a lot of makeup on,” model Klum told the AP in 2007. “I always love that the most on me, I really go scary on the face.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in