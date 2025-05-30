Don’t settle – shop the best gifts for dads and go beyond for Father’s Day 2025

Dads: they spend years insisting they don’t need a thing and then light up at the smallest gesture, be it a heartfelt card or a well-timed joke. So, while they might say Father’s Day isn’t a big deal, we know better.

Whether he’s a weekend tinkerer, a globetrotting adventurer or someone quietly curious about his roots, a gift that taps into his passions can say more than any pint at the pub. From clever keepsakes to future heirlooms and hands-on hobbies, we’ve tracked down presents that go beyond desk gadgets and novelty mugs.

Because this year, it’s not about ticking a box – it’s about celebrating the quirks, the wisdom and the low-key brilliance that make him one of a kind. A little effort goes a long way, and with the right gift, he'll know just how much he's appreciated. Scroll on for our top picks, including limited-time deals you won’t want to miss.

This guide is sponsored by featured brands.

Stand up for something special

( FlexiSpot )

If dad’s the type to “rest his eyes” at the desk and wake up with a stiff neck and a half-finished crossword, it might be time for a serious workspace rethink. Luckily, FlexiSpot’s Brand Month is in full swing, meaning there’s never been a better moment to upgrade his set up – or finally steal back the kitchen table.

From the best-selling E7 standing desk (was £379.99, now £259.99, Flexispot.co.uk) to the ergonomic C7 chair (was £359, now £259.99, Flexispot.co.uk) and even under-desk treadmills (was £229.99, now £179.99, Flexispot.co.uk), FlexiSpot has all the tools to help him sit less, move more and work smarter – all with comfort dialled up to the max. And, because dads deserve a little wow-factor, there’s also a sleek Lotus electric recliner (was £449.99, now £299.99, Flexispot.co.uk) for some well-earned downtime.

From 26 May to 3 June, you can get 8% off sitewide with code “FSUK08” Missed that offer? Indy readers get an extra 5 per cent off with code “INDY5” until 30 June. So go on: help him stand taller, stretch further and relax like a pro.

A close shave and an even closer bond

( Harry's )

He might’ve taught you how to ride a bike or grill a steak to perfection, but mastering the art of the shave? That's a rite of passage. This Father's Day, Harry's is helping you return the favour with a grooming upgrade that gives back. The brand’s ‘buy one, gift one’ bundle means you’ll get two complete Truman shave sets for £15 (worth £30, Harrys.com), featuring five precision German blades – complete with a flex hinge and lubrication strip – foaming shave gel and travel covers. One for you, one for him.

Only 27 per cent of dads feel celebrated on Father’s Day and it’s time to fix that, one smooth gesture at a time (even if his 80s-style sideburns are a tad questionable…).

His next adventure starts at baggage claim

( Horizn Studios )

Some dads dream of golf getaways and classic road trips. Others just want to get through airport security without wrestling with a wonky zip or missing wheel. This Father’s Day, set him up in style with Horizn Studios’ sustainably crafted luggage – and add a personal touch while you’re at it.

Right now, you’ll get free monogramming on every luggage purchase, so his initials can go wherever he does – be it to the country, coast or a long-overdue city break. Choose from the sleek H5 cabin series (£360, Horizn-studios.co.uk) or the spacious H6 check-in collection (£450, Horizn-studios.co.uk), and pair your purchase with up to 30 per cent off selected sets, 22 per cent off full-price gear (code: ‘HSxSpring2025’) or 15 per cent off sale picks (code: ‘HSxSpringhues;). Now that’s a gift as thoughtful as it is practical.

Brighten his day from the inside out

( OddBalls )

Forget boring underwear, OddBalls is here to bring some serious joy (and colour) to dad’s drawer this Father’s Day. Since 2014, the brand has been shaking up the pants game with bold prints, premium comfort and quirky designs to make even the most reserved of dads grin.

Whether he’s a football fanatic, a cartoon buff or just loves a splash of fun, there’s a pair with his name on it – literally, if Mr. Grumpy (£13, Myoddballs.com) counts. And why not match him up with the little legend in your life? The ‘Dad & Lad’ bundle, is 10 per cent off right now (was £20.50, now £18.45, Myoddballs.com) because twinning never goes out of style. Got a summer holiday planned? The bundle is also available in their brand new swimwear (was £42.50, now £37.50, Myoddballs.com). You can also add a Father’s Day card to select bundles so you’re all set for the day.

From May 30 to 14 June, Independent readers can get 10% off their order with code “INDEPENDENT10”.

Promo code valid on bundles. Not valid on sale items, subscriptions or gift cards. One use per customer.

Fuel his need for speed with LEGO® F1

( LEGO )

For the dad who lives and breathes Formula 1, the new LEGO® Technic and Speed ​​Champions collections bring the thrill of the track straight to the living room – no pit stop required. From the precision-engineered Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car (£199.99, Lego.com) to the sleek McLaren Formula 1 sets (£169.99, Lego.com), these models capture every detail with impressive realism and eye-catching style.

Whether he's a lifelong fan or just discovering the rush, these sets are designed to bring families together over a shared love of speed, engineering and fierce competition. With working steering, engine details and authentic team colours, they’re more than models – they’re a chance to experience the sport in a whole new way.

Luxury that speaks his language

( Selfridges )

For the dad who already has it all (or insists he doesn’t want a thing), Selfridges is here to help you make Father’s Day feel special your way, whether that’s a shared dinner, a heartfelt gesture or a standout gift he wouldn’t buy for himself.

Our top pick? Jo Malone London’s men’s cologne collection (£102, Selfridges.com), a sleek edit of five sophisticated scents including lime, basil and mandarin, myrrh and tonka, and cypress and grapevine – each in a 9ml bottle and wrapped in the brand’s iconic cream-and-black gift box. It's stylish, thoughtful and smells like indulgence.

And if you’re still browsing? Selfridges’ curated gift selection includes everything from timeless Tissot watches and Hugo fragrances to Secrid wallets and Pierre Marcolini chocolates. Because dads deserve the best, whether they’re into bold fashion, classic design or just appreciate the finer things.

From DIY to DI-Wow

( Cricut )

He says he’s not crafty, but he once made a spice rack from scratch. If that pretty much sums up your very own daddy-cool, then the Cricut Maker™ 4 + Everything Bundle (was £677.86, now £469.99, Cricut.com) will blow his mind.

This all-in-one smart cutting machine handles over 300 materials – from vinyl and leather to card (even thin metal) – and comes bundled with everything from vinyl to card stock and Iron-On to get him going. The Cricut Maker Adaptive Tool System allows him to expand the suite of tools he can use – meaning he can add more effects to his projects as he gets more confident.

No design skills? No problem. The free Design Space™ app makes it easy to get started, and the bundle includes everything from blank tote bags to rainbow card and vinyls to get him going. It's fast, intuitive and perfect for crafting pros and dabblers alike.

Just be warned: once he starts, nothing in the house will be safe. Think: customised phone chargers, e-readers and more.

Unlock Dad’s story

( Ancestry )

For the dad who’s curious about where he comes from – or just loves a good family mystery – an AncestryDNA® kit is more than a gift, it’s a journey. Right now, you can save £30 on the best ancestry DNA test (was £79, now £49, Ancestry.co.uk*), and reveal the journeys and stories that shape who he is with access to insights across more than 3,000 geographical regions. Whether he’s chasing tales of Viking heritage or just wondering why he’s so good at DIY, genetic ancestry testing adds a whole new layer to his story – no dusty records required.

*offer ends 14 June