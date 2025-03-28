Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Benny Blanco seemed to manifest his romance with Selena Gomez before it happened.

On Monday the record producer, 37, and Rare Beauty founder, 32, appeared on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast when Blanco revealed that before his relationship with Gomez began, he and his therapist made a list of everything he wanted in a future partner.

“Before I met her, I was a guy in L.A. trying to find the one for me and I was having some trouble,” Blanco told the podcast host. “I think I was maybe not looking in all the right places.”

“I was like, OK, it’s time to be a grown-up, I want to start a life, I want to have a family, I want to find a person that is like my other half that makes me feel better and I make them feel better. It’s a give and take, the perfect yin and yang, so I wrote down a list.”

Shetty then asked Blanco to talk about what was on his list. The first quality that his future wife had to have was to be “age appropriate” for him which he considered to be “30 plus.”

“The second thing I wrote was — I know this is so simple but so hard to come by — somebody who is kind, compassionate and caring,” he continued. “I was like, ‘That’s really three-in-one but I need someone who is nice. A genuine nice person.'”

Part of BennyBlanco’s list required his future wife to be “age appropriate” ( Getty Images )

Blanco proposed to Gomez in December 2024, taking her to what she thought was the set of a promotional video for their new joint album, I Said I Loved You First. The producer tricked Gomez into coming with him to the “work event” and popped the question with a Taco Bell-sponsored picnic laid out for them.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on his eponymous late-night talk show, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum said she almost ruined Blanco’s proposal when she tried to cancel on him earlier that day.

“I was so confused on where we were going because it seemed kind of far,” she remembered of the engagement location.

Gomez told Fallon: “I’m kind of a little grumpy. I’m tired and I’m like, ‘This is too far.’”

Blanco then said Gomez asked if they could “shoot the promo” another day, but indeed, she agreed to go with him anyway.

The pair were dating for 18 months before they got engaged.

Gomez first confirmed her relationship with Blanco in December 2023 after months of speculation. At the time, she had liked a post from celebrity news fan account PopFaction, which included the headline “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.” In the comments, Gomez wrote: “Facts.”