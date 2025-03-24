Fans thank Selena Gomez after Benny Blanco shaves his unibrow for the first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s official — Benny Blanco no longer has a unibrow.

On March 22, the 37-year-old music producer — engaged to Selena Gomez — shared a video of him getting his eyebrow plucked on TikTok.

“Hey guys, here’s the before,” Blanco said, zooming in on his forehead. His wife-to-be peeked at him in the background and told his esthetician to “do it lightly” because she “loves him.”

The esthetician started by taking tweezers to Blanco’s unibrow — the facial feature he’s most known for — plucking a few hairs at a time before using a small razor to shave the middle of his brow.

“Owwww, are we almost done?” the artist asked.

open image in gallery Benny Blanco posts a video of him getting his unibrow shaved for the first time on TikTok ( TikTok/Benny Blanco )

In the end, Blanco confessed: “I can’t even tell the difference.” Yet, his followers online could.

Several viewers took to the comments section of his video to compliment his new look.

“Yes, we can tell the difference. It looks good,” one fan wrote, while another agreed: “That’s honestly all I wanted to see. It looks fantastic.”

open image in gallery The 37-year-old claimed he couldn’t tell the difference after the esthetician finished plucking an shaving his eyebrow. Fans are ‘thanking’ Selena Gomez for the new look ( AMPAS/AFP via Getty Images )

Other commenters thanked Gomez, thinking she was the one who encouraged her partner to finally get rid of his unibrow.

“Omg yessssss Selena is working her magic. You look good benny,” one person said.

A second added: “The girlfriend effect is finally happening!!”

“I love that fact that you want to look good for your wife,” another TikTok user said.

One individual noted: “Selena coming in and saying ‘go light because I love him’ has to be the purest thing I’ve heard. She does not want that man to ever change.”

Blanco proposed to Gomez in December 2024, taking her to what she thought was the set of a promotional video for their new joint album, I Said I Loved You First. The producer tricked Gomez into coming with him to the “work event” and popped the question with a Taco Bell-sponsored picnic laid out for them.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on his eponymous late-night talk show, the Wizards of Waverly Place star said she almost ruined Blanco’s proposal when she tried to cancel on him earlier that day.

“I was so confused on where we were going because it seemed kind of far,” she remembered of the engagement location.

Gomez told Fallon: “I’m kind of a little grumpy. I’m tired and I’m like, ‘This is too far.’”

Blanco then said Gomez asked if they could “shoot the promo” another day, but indeed, she agreed to go with him anyway.

The pair were dating for 18 months before they got engaged.

Ahead of their big day, Gomez and Blanco celebrated a huge milestone in their relationship, releasing their first-ever album together.

Out now, I Said I Love You First is their latest 14-track project with special features from CharliXCX, Gracie Abrams, Julia Michaels and Finneas.