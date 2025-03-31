Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Fogle has shared the wellness ritual that helped him recover from a “mental health wobble”.

The former Countryfile presenter, 51, revealed last year that he’d suffered “crippling paranoia and anxiety” during a “breakdown” in 2023.

Fogle has now revealed that “hot and cold therapy” has aided his “recovery” with the broadcaster even installing an at-home sauna in his west London home.

In a piece for The Times, Fogle revealed he is “obsessed” with saunas and has visited 20 across the UK so far while touring with his Channel 5 show, Wild – a fifth of the estimated public ones in the UK.

“When I had a mental health wobble 18 months ago, the sauna switched from meditative to therapeutic. It really was my medicine and I credit my recovery in part to hot and cold therapy,” he wrote.

“To sweat feels like releasing all the anxiety, irritation, worry and fear. I feel lighter, happier and calmer after one. I sleep better and think clearer. I am a sauna purist.

“I like to sit in silence. It is a meditation for me. My brain zones out and I think of nothing,” he added.

open image in gallery Ben Fogle has revealed the wellness ritual that aided his mental health recovery ( M&S )

Numerous studies have found a link between sauna, cold water immersion and improved mood – the hot to cold shift releases endorphins normally associated with cardiovascular exercise.

Fogle revealed he had tried saunas all over the world in locations including Sweden, Russia, Antarctica and the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

“I have found tremendous healing, comfort and happiness in a sauna. In Nordic nations they say it is the poor man’s pharmacy. They really are nature’s medicine,” he wrote.

It comes after Fogle last year detailed how he used cognitive behavioural therapy and unspecified medication to help him recover from a mental health “episode” he suffered in 2023.

open image in gallery The former ‘Countryfile’ presenter suffered a mental health ‘collapse’ in 2023 ( PA Archive )

Fogle explained his mental health “breakdown” was due in part to “burnout” and that he has since simplified his life in order to get back to his “calm old self”.

Writing on Instagram, Fogle told his followers: “I’m telling you this firstly because I believe as someone who shares my successes it’s important to also share our vulnerabilities. It is not to jump on some trend or for sympathy. It’s because if it happened to me, [it could] happen to you.”

He continued: “But just like a broken bone or a pneumonia ravaged lung or even a flesh eating bug (all of which I have had) we can heal.”

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.