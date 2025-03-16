Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Cohen’s ex wife, Abby, has shared her brutally honest thoughts amid rumours he has split with his partner and former Strictly Come Dancing co-star, Kristina Rihanoff.

Abby fell victim to what was been dubbed the “Strictly curse”, as the show has become notorious for appearing to lead to breakups for even the most seemingly strong relationships.

The rugby player first appeared on the show in 2013 and was partnered with the Siberian professional dancer, while he was married to Abby and shared twin daughters with her. The couple were childhood sweethearts, having first got together aged 17.

He eventually entered a relationship with Kristina but denied anything happened while they were on the show together. They went on to get engaged in 2022, and share one child together. However, their relationship is on the rocks following financial and personal troubles, according to the Daily Mail.

Abby, who has said she has “never ever seen her [Kristina] since the show”, hopes that the split will lead to the end of a saga, which she says has left her with PTSD.

“I'm sick of being talked about every time Ben and Kristina are mentioned,” she told the Daily Mail.

open image in gallery ‘What goes around comes around’ said Abby Cohen ( Talk TV/Getty )

“Unfortunately, I'm always brought into their story because I was the victim, if you like, at the time. Their love story involves me because I was the third person. But I just want it to go away. I want this to be closure on it.”

Reflecting on the situation, she admitted she does “feel sorry” for her estranged ex-husband.

“I'm sad for Ben. I do feel sorry for him,” she continued. “Our marriage broke down and it's happening all over again to him, and he's got another child.

open image in gallery Couple met on 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2013 ( Getty Images )

“He's got to start again from nothing, in his late forties. He's going from being so successful as a rugby player to [people] now reading of his business failures.”

However, she added: “I don't want to make him look more stupid than he already does. It's come full circle now that they have split. It reminds me of all the hurt I went through. Was it really worth it? I don't know.'

“I have read people commenting on this, saying: 'The wife will be happy about that, it's karma.' I think that what goes around, comes around, doesn't it?”

open image in gallery Couple had been childhood sweethearts before 'Strictly curse' hit ( Getty Images )

She went on to disparage the foundations of the couple’s relationship as she said it was “all about lust”.

“To be successful and have longevity, relationships have to be built on strong foundations,” said Abby, who is in a happy relationship with her new partner, David. “How they met is not, in my opinion, a solid enough foundation because it is all about lust. It's a physical thing. I don't know, but it doesn't seem to me like an organic thing.”

She admitted the situation was difficult as the couple were “best friends”, but he did not get in touch at all following her colon cancer diagnosis. Abby compared herself to Kristina who she said “doesn’t have any wellies, put it that way”, adding: “She doesn’t pick dog mess off the floor like I have to do every day”.