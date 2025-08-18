Bella Thorne proposes to Mark Emms a year after they got engaged

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bella Thorne has gone against tradition — sort of — by proposing to her fiancée, Mark Emms, sa year after his initial proposal to her.

The Disney Channel alum posted a video of the proposal on Instagram, captioning it: “3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I.”

The clip showed an apartment covered in candles and flowers as Thorne got down on one knee and asked Emms to marry her. The post was followed by subsequent angles of the clip and photos of the two posing in front of heart-shaped balloons.

However, the comments were split between whether or not a woman should be proposing to a man to begin with.

“Ok ladies let’s not normalise this, okay?” one commenter wrote, being against the idea of a woman proposing.

‘3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I,’ Thorne captioned her proposal post on social media ( Getty Images )

Other commenters were confused as to why Thorne chose to propose to Emms a second time when he had proposed to her over one year ago. “If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused,” one person questioned in the comments.

“He literally already proposed to her. why are y’all like this ?” another commenter agreed.

There were some comments, however, that thought the re-proposal was romantic. “Comments failed. girl power i love you for this,” one person commented while another agreed, writing, “This is so romantic what is wrong with yall.”

The Blended actor later addressed the debate unfolding in her comments section in an Instagram Story.

“The comments on my post are hilarious!!” she wrote on top of a photo of Emms snuggling with a dog. “Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let’s not normalize proposing to your partner — other half is like f*** yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!”

Thorne originally announced her engagement to Emms in 2023 as she shared a romantic picture of her TV producer fiancé hugging her as she held her diamond engagement ring up to show the camera.

“My love,” she captioned the Instagram post at the time, which also included a series of photographs of her with Emms throughout their nine-month relationship. In one photo, Emms was wearing a wig that matched the colour of Thorne’s signature red hair.

The pair met in 2022 on the beach in Ibiza at supermodel Cara Delevingne’s birthday party.

Thorne told Vogue that it was “love at first sight as the sun rose.”

Prior to her relationship with the producer, she was previously engaged to her Time Is Up co-star Benjamin Mascolo. She announced the engagement in March 2021, but the pair’s split was reported in June 2022.