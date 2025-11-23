The four trending hairstyles for the party season – and how to get them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Achieving the perfect party season hairstyle often proves challenging.

From maintaining a pristine slick-back pony to ensuring tousled curls avoid looking bedraggled, making your hair last all evening is a common dilemma.

This winter, trending looks strike a balance: neither overdone nor overly effortless, they are simultaneously glamorous yet laid-back.

To master these styles, two of the industry’s most sought-after hairstylists have detailed the four defining festive hair trends and offered advice on how to pull them off.

open image in gallery Bella Hadid is among those bringing back the side part (Alamy/PA)

1. Sultry side part

Middle-partings have been trending ever since the sweeping side parts of the 2010s dyed out (pardon the pun).

But recently celebrities from Scarlett Johansson to Zoë Kravitz have been bringing back the side part – not to mention Bella Hadid and the rest of the angels sporting side parts at this year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Yes it seems bombshell volume is back and the flat, middle-part looks of recent years are out.

But the biggest challenge is keeping it lifted and glossy through the British drizzle.

Global hairstylist Tom Smith, member of the British Beauty Council Hair Committee and co-founder of AEVUM Salon, says the key is preparation.

“The ultimate prep for a deep side parting is a styling powder,” he says. “Evo haze is my preferred choice which is sprayed directly into the roots and is invisible to the eye but adds strong hold and control to the hair while retaining volume and a natural-looking finish.”

open image in gallery Scarlett Johannson has recently been spotted wearing a side part of the red carpet Alamy/PA)

Smith says he likes using this spray for hair that tends to split or part, or on hair that has a tendency to fall flat.

Staving off humidity is also crucial, as celebrity stylist Jason Collier, founder of Studio23, says: “I like to use a small amount of the Oribe anti-humidity spray and lightly mist it along the parting and roots while the hair is still slightly damp – this gives you a humidity shield right where you need it most.

“Once styled, I lock it in with Philip Kingsley’s flexible hold mist,” Collier explains. “[Then] your part stays sharp, sculpted and lifted all night.”

open image in gallery (Evo Hair/PA)

Evo Haze Styling Powder Spray Haze Styling Powder Spray, £20 (was £25), Sephora

open image in gallery (Philip Kingsley/PA)

Philip Kingsley Finishing Touch Flexible Hold Mist, £13.50

2. Bedhead texture

Further in reaction to the polished hairstyles of yester-year, bedhead texture and messy waves are a leading trend for this party season.

Seen on the runways from Prada to McQueen – a more messy, lived in look is the way to go for the upcoming party season.

But to make sure you don’t look like you’ve just rolled out of bed, Smith recommends creating shape before adding texture.

“Creating the texture intentionally first, before applying a texture spray is crucial,” he says. “[Use] a curling iron to create movement in the hair first before lightly misting a texture spray.”

He also suggests using gravity while spraying for an airy lift.

Collier says it’s important to be imperfect with your technique. Starting with a lightweight moisturising cream as your base (so avoid frizz), “go in with a tong only on random sections.

“Alternate the direction of each curl […] then, break everything up with your fingers and finish with [a texture mist].”

open image in gallery (Cult Beauty/PA)

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist, £28, Cult Beauty

3. 1960s hair flick

The retro flick – particularly on bobs and mid-length cuts – is one of the most wearable statement styles this season, sported by the likes of Molly-Mae Hague and Lana Del Rey.

Instead of a rigid bouffant and tight curl, the modern Sixties flick has a soft, buoyant movement at the ends while the roots stay sleek.

“The Sixties flick is iconic, but the modern version is all about a softer curve rather than a rigid flip,” says Collier. “Avoid too much volume at the crown […] keep the roots sleek and let the drama happen at the edges.”

Smith suggests building volume using a round brush and a hairdryer as opposed to a dedicated tool.

“A small round brush can encourage an outward flick [at the ends],” Smith explains.

open image in gallery (Look Fantastic/PA)

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, £27, Look Fantastic

open image in gallery (Kent Brushes/PA)

Kent Brushes Perfect For Curling 49mm Ceramic Round Brush, £13.50

4. Bows on ponytails

Like the voluminous Sixties dos, a sky high pony is also trending this season, and the perfect way to accessorise is with a bow.

The likes of Versace have sent hairbows down the runway in ponytails and half-up-half-down dos.

Smith’s advice is to avoid anything timid. “I recommend either a tiny bow or an oversized one – this keeps it high fashion rather than ‘twee’.

“Opt for silk, velvet or glossy and modern looking materials.”

And when wearing a bow with a ponytail, Collier says to perfect the updo with a simple hairband first.

“This allows the bow to act as decoration rather than also needed to be functional,” he says.

“For a chic, grown-up vibe, I love pairing a velvet or satin bow with a super-sleek low pony.

“For a high ponytail, place the bow slightly above the elastic to elongate the silhouette.”

open image in gallery (Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Velvet Bow Barrette Hair Clip, £10

open image in gallery (Foxy Locks/PA)

Foxy Locks Black Velvet Skinny Hair Bow – Small, £13

open image in gallery (Look Fantastic/PA)

Curlsmith Frizz Rescue Finishing Serum Standard Size, £25, Look Fantastic