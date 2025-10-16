8 ways to cosy up your home when there’s a chill in the air

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A favoured time of year for home comforts and soft furnishings, everything takes on a whole new light with longer evenings – and focus on staying indoors.

Especially with bonfire season coming into play, thoughts turning to hot mugs of cocoa in front of a fireplace – or room with the radiators turned up – and curling up on the sofa for some binge-watching … having had fun cosying up your space.

Here’s how we’re layering up for a sense of warmth…

1. Vonhaus Emerald Green Heated Throw Blanket, £39.99 (was £49.99), Vonhaus

Hello heated throw! With nine heat settings to control the level of warmth – think an arctic blast or nip in the air – this cosy electric blanket will boost your warmth and wellbeing 24/7.

2. Wobbly Shearer Sheepskin Rug, £130 (60 x 180), Loaf

A real comfort, this 100% sheepskin rug makes a wonderful fireside companion; or bedside runner for a cabincore aesthetic.

3. Armitage Chenille Snuggle Chair with Ball Feet in Terracotta, £399; Mushroom Velvet Storage Footstool in Orange Umber, £49, rest of items from a selection, Dunelm

Sink into this snuggle chair and it’s like being given a big hug, with its ample seat and broad arms; cocooned in soft chenille in an inviting terracotta tone. Team with the shapely, velvet footstool with hidden storage… fusing function and flair.

4. B&Q Candlelight Amber Oval Japanese Incense & Amber Reed Diffuser, £18 (500ml), DIY.com

This circular amber vessel creates a harmonious atmosphere, with the subtle and refined scent of Japanese incense to encourage relaxation – and inviting vibe.

5. Avila Vintage Ink & Amber Rug, Tufted All-in-One, from £99 (60 x 90cm), Ruggable

With a layered approach to flooring, this eye-catching rug in a folksy geometric pattern creates a fantastic focal point. Ideal with contemporary furnishings with its vintage Persian motif, amber red border and tones of green and gold.

6. Merino Check Blanket: Burnished, £155 (Large, 145 x 195cm), The British Blanket Company

You can’t beat a beautiful merino wool throw for its warmth, breathability and, above all, softness. Featuring gorgeous autumnal shades, this one stands out for its bold checked pattern, and co-ordinating tassels.

7. Leo Gestel – Two Bathing Women And A Bridge Figure Print, from £18.95 (30 x 40cm), left of centre; Abstract Objects Print, from £21.45 (30 x 40cm), centre; rest of items from a selection, Desenio

Part of Desenio’s AW25 Art Collection: Spicy Revival… creating a gallery wall and layering prints on top of prints makes for an exhibition in itself. Moreover, combining earthy colours with contrasting shapes and themes can really inspire your decorative scheme… think furnishings in similar blocks of colour.

8. Melange Velvet Cushion in Chocolate, £45; Chocolate Brown Faux Fur Ribbed and Fluted Throw, £125, French Bedroom

For the look of luxe, this fabulous faux fur ribbed throw styled with a chocolate-brown velvet cushion will reinvent a tired-looking sofa; or put the wow into a window seat.