How to buy a used kitchen and sell your existing one

There’s no doubting pre-loved fashion, furniture and furnishings are sparking our interest… from affordability, to reducing waste, and giving something you love a second life.

But there’s a little-known secret that could save (or make) you thousands: “You can also buy and sell a used kitchen,” reveals Looeeze Grossman, founder of The Used Kitchen Company.

“These days, we’re all used to buying secondhand – from vintage furniture to kids’ toys,” says Grossman, who’s spent 20 years helping homeowners save serious money. “By thinking a smarter, more sustainable way to renovate.”

Here, she explains how it works – and why it could be the best move you make…

Buying a used or ex-display kitchen is easier than you think

Buying a used or ex-display kitchen might sound daunting, but it’s a surprisingly straightforward process, says Grossman.

Here’s how to get started…

Know your space

Before anything else, measure your kitchen carefully. “A great tip? Lay out newspaper on the floor to represent the footprint of the new kitchen,” advises Grossman. “This gives you a visual sense of the layout and space.

“This works well if the space is empty, but if it isn’t, you can map out the room’s dimensions and take the paper templates into the garden.”

There, you can arrange them to mimic the cabinets, island, and appliances, suggests Grossman. “Allowing you to ‘walk through’ the proposed layout, and see if the kitchen you’re considering will realistically work in your home.”

Buy a bit more than you need

It’s always smart where possible to buy a kitchen bigger than you need, underlines Grossman. “Any extra units can be used as fillers, end panels, or replacements for any unexpected damage.”

She continues: “If the ex-display kitchen you love doesn’t quite fill your space, don’t rule it out. In many cases, you can supplement it with additional units, and the total cost will still be far lower than buying a brand new kitchen.

“This smart, mix-and-match approach can save you as much as 70% on your renovation,” she adds.

View in person (if you can)

If possible, arrange to see the kitchen in person to assess its true condition. If not, ask the seller for a detailed video, says Grossman. “This gives you a much clearer idea of condition, colour, and any wear and tear – and will give you greater confidence in your purchase.”

Be open to reconfiguration

Used kitchens don’t have to fit your space exactly as is, explains Grossman. She says most units can be repositioned, reconfigured, or repurposed to suit your layout.

“This is where buying more than you need, and using the newspaper trick comes into play, as it can really help to visualise… and adapt the kitchen to fit into your home.”

How to sell your kitchen

If you’re planning a kitchen upgrade, don’t let your old one go to waste, underlines Grossman. “Selling it could significantly offset your renovation costs.”

Here’s how to get the best results…

Take great photos

“Good photos are essential,” she says. “Make sure to show all angles of your kitchen, interiors of units, and any key features.”

“If possible, upgrade this to a video walk through of the kitchen showing doors opening and closing, along with any key accents, but also any damage,” advises the kitchen expert. “This gives potential buyers a clear view if they are unable to view in person.”

Moreover, video also makes your listing more shareable on social media, with followers actively browsing for different kitchen styles for renovations.

Clean everything thoroughly

As Grossman points out, a clean kitchen looks newer and more appealing to buyers, and says it’s worth getting the appliances professionally cleaned too.

Be honest and detailed

“Include as much information as possible… brand, measurements, condition, and any signs of wear or damage,” advises Grossman. “The more transparent you are, the more trust you build with potential buyers.”

Let the buyer handle dismantling

To avoid liability or damage, she says it’s best to let the buyer dismantle and collect the kitchen themselves. “We work with experienced specialists, and always recommend professional dismantling and delivery to our buyers.”

She says it’s equally important to get someone to install it for you. “You don’t want to invest in a pre-owned or ex-display kitchen, only to find you’ve cracked the worktops by trying to dismantle it yourself.”

A smart move for your wallet and the planet

Whether you’re buying a designer ex-display kitchen or selling your old one, this approach is not only budget-friendly, it’s sustainable too, outlines Grossman.

“You’re giving perfectly good kitchen units a second life and reducing waste, all while saving money.

“In short, buying and selling used kitchens offers the perfect combination of style, sustainability, and savings, often up to 70% off retail prices,” she says confidently.