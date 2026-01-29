Bear poop is the surprise ingredient in this new beer for the Super Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new limited-edition beer is being launched for the Super Bowl this year, complete with an eyebrow-raising ingredient: bear poop.

Columbia Sportswear is collaborating with Breakside Brewery to offer a “taste of the outdoors for game day indoors” just in time for this year’s NFL championship, according to the sportswear brand’s website.

The new beer, named Nature Calls, is made with Bull Run River water from Oregon that is infused with bear poop — collected in Montana from American black bears — during the brewing process. The beer also contains malted grains grown in the Pacific Northwest and notes of honey and huckleberry.

Columbia Sportswear made it clear that despite the unusual ingredient, the beer is absolutely safe to drink.

“When we say engineered for whatever, we mean whatever ,” Joe Boyle, brand president at Columbia Sportswear, said in a statement shared in a press release. “Mother Nature hurls bear poop at us, we'll ferment it into a frosty pint. From the inside of a bear to your mouth — we’re making nature’s crap easier to swallow.”

open image in gallery Nature Calls beer will launch February 8 ( Columbia Sportswear/Breakside Brewery )

open image in gallery The feces have been collected from American black bears in Montana ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Scott Lawrence, founder of Breakside Brewery, also noted that the Nature Calls beer is brewed with the “same strict standards” as any other beer the company has made.

“We’ve brewed a lot of beers, but never one that celebrates nature this literally,” Lawrence said in a statement. “When Columbia came to us with the idea to use bear poop, we thought they were joking. Turns out, they weren’t — and now we’ve got the wildest beer in America and maybe the world. It’s crazy, it's fun, and honestly... it tastes great.”

The bear poop-infused beer will launch February 8 at the Super Bowl Players Tailgate in Santa Clara, California. The Super Bowl will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara as the Seattle Seahawks face off against the New England Patriots.

Nature Calls will also be available at select Breakside Brewery locations in Oregon.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that a beer has been made with animal feces. In 2021, Ant Brew, a Finnish microbrewery, used geese poop to make a stout-flavored beer. According to an announcement from the company at the time, goose droppings were “gathered from local parks” in Lahti, Finland, to make the beer.

“The poop is used in a food-safe way to smoke malt to create a unique stout beer,” the company said.

The geese poop-infused beer also came in celebration of Lahti being named the European Green Capital in 2021, and having a “wasteless circular economy,” according to Ant Brew.