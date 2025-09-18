5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Are you looking for podcasts that explore women’s health, finding love after addiction, sports around the world, and what your favourite celebrities are reading? Then you should give this week’s podcast picks a listen.

1. More Than The Score

Streaming platform: BBC Sounds

Genre: Sports

More Than The Score is a new BBC World Service podcast, offering listeners a new angle on sport from around the world, five days a week.

In each episode, the podcast series will go beyond the biggest headlines to discover the debates and personal stories behind the sports we love.

Hosted by a range of BBC Sport presenters, including John Bennett, Katie Smith, Maz Farookhi, Mani Djazmi, Lee James, Ed Harry, and Ade Adedoyin, the latest episode – hosted by James, Bennett, and Djazmi – looks into some of the greatest sporting underdog stories.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League, the trio debate and discuss their big sporting shocks as Pafos FC of Cyprus, Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan, Norway’s Bodo/Glimt, and Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise all make their Champions League debut.

If you are looking for a podcast that talks about everything from athletics to football, tennis to ice hockey, then More Than The Score will help you see global sport in a new way.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. How To Get Wet When You’re Dry

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Relationships

Have you ever wondered what finding love would look like for someone who is several years into their recovery? Well, journalist Anna Wolfe shares everything you need to know in her new podcast, How to Get Wet When You’re Dry.

A refreshing exploration of the intersection of love, lust, and sobriety, in each episode Wolfe has candid conversations about relationships and recovery, drawing from her personal experiences and insights from fascinating guests.

In the latest episode, Wolfe is joined by Cindy Gallop, founder of Make Love, Not Porn, whom she believes is the “CEO of going off-script”.

Gallop first talks about her relationship with alcohol, the idea behind restricting herself to only two martinis, why alcohol is so intertwined with dating culture, and why your drink of choice can say something about you – especially on a first date.

Wolfe and Gallop also discuss dating younger men, the importance of great sex, the value of communication, and why we need to make dating fun again.

How to Get Wet When You’re Dry feels like a safe space for anyone else who is trying to become the most authentic version of themselves.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. One Nightstand⁠

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Arts and books

Bustle’s One Nightstand is where celebrity readers and writers discuss their favourite books.

In the latest episode, writer, actor, and producer Issa Rae sits down with Bustle’s editor-in-chief and co-host Charlotte Owen at ⁠The Blond⁠ in ⁠11 Howard, New York City,⁠ to discuss her new book, I Should Be Smarter by Now.

Rae first explains how she’s always been a big reader, unpacks the chapter in the book where she admits to loving Mondays and New Year’s Day, and why she’s happy to repeat goals.

The first of Rae’s One Nightstand picks was her January read, The Courage To Be Disliked: How to Free Yourself, Change Your Life, and Achieve Real Happiness by Fumitake Koga and Ichiro Kishimi.

As she is approaching 40 this year, Rae talks about why she is eager to usher in a newfound confidence as a “former people pleaser” and why she recommends this book to those who are trying to “shed” things from their lives.

Rae also shares why nobody really cares about you in your 20s, the book she’s desperate to adapt, and what she “romanticised” in her hit HBO series Insecure.

If you are interested in learning a few life lessons from your favourite celebrities, or are always on the hunt for new book recommendations, then One Nightstand⁠ is for you.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. Older and Wider podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Comedy

British comedic duo Jenny Eclair and Judith Holder, also the writers of the BBC Two documentary series Grumpy Old Women, have always been passionate about championing women of a certain age.

It’s no surprise that their top-rated and long-running podcast, Older & Wider, provides uncensored insight, gossip, and general news from the menopausal front and beyond.

Every Friday, Eclair and Holder discuss everything from dry cracked heels, handbag and liquorice addictions, to over-crowded fridges and their slightly competitive grandma commitments.

In the latest episode, the partners in crime share how they are preparing for their matinee live shows, which are taking place at the Leicester Square Theatre in the run-up to Christmas.

They also go on to talk about making packed lunches, growing up on sandwiches, recent travels, the new convenient loo Holder found, and swimming in cold lakes.

The Older and Wider podcast is for like-minded women who don’t mind snorting out loud.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

Spotlight on…

5. SHE MD podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Health

“Everyone should feel at home in their body,” said model and actress Lori Harvey on the latest episode of the SHE MD Podcast, which features candid conversations about women’s health topics.

The weekly podcast is hosted by world-renowned OB/GYN – a medical doctor who specialises in women’s health – Dr. Thais Aliabadi, also known as “Dr. A”, and women’s advocate and influencer, Mary Alice Haney.

In each episode, they are joined by celebrity guests and some of today’s leading health experts to help women navigate their health journey.

From menopause and endometriosis to PCOS and fertility, Aliabadi and Haney’s goal is to empower their audience with the knowledge and tools to become their own health advocates.

During this week’s episode, Harvey talks about meeting Aliabadi through her mum – she is the daughter of Marjorie Harvey and adoptive daughter of actor and comedian Steve Harvey – her own journey with PCOS, the symptoms to be mindful of, and why it’s important to listen to your body.

The SHE MD Podcast is where women come to speak about the most personal aspects of their health journey, and it’s so needed.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)