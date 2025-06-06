Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Radio host Bryan Burnett has announced he will not be appearing on his show for the forthcoming months as he undergoes cancer treatment.

The 60-year-old presents BBC Radio Scotland’s Get It On Tonight show, and revealed his “incredibly rare” diagnosis to listeners during his live programme on Thursday (5 June).

“This is gonna be my last show for a wee while and I want to explain why that is,” he said. “Unfortunately, I'm gonna have to take some time off the show to have some treatment for cancer.”

He continued: “When they removed my appendix recently, they discovered a tumour and appendix cancer is incredibly rare but the good news is it is treatable but I do have to have some fairly hefty abdominal surgery next week.”

Burnett explained that he would be taking time off work to undergo treatment and would be replaced by his colleague, Grant Stott, in the interim. In another statement to the BBC he explained that he would be having complex abdominal surgery and chemotherapy.

“When I'm off, Grant Stott will do most of the shows, so I know that Get it On will be in good hands,” he said.

“It's going to mean I'm gonna be off work for a couple of months and you know how hard I will find that,” he continued. “However, I am expected to make a full recovery, which is good news, and I will be back on air, on the show that I truly love, later in the year.”

Burnett, 60, is taking a break from hosting ( BBC )

He paid tribute to his “close” team as he added: “I also want to take this opportunity to so say a massive thank you to my brilliant producers for all the hand holding and all the encouragement that they've given me since they found out my news. And I'm sure they'll let you know how I'm doing over the new few weeks.”

Burnett told the BBC that his surgeon is one of his listeners, saying: “I’ve experienced the most incredible care and kindness from the NHS staff who have been looking after me. My surgeon is a Get It On listener so I know I’m in good hands.

“I will really miss the music and the chat when I’m off but our listeners have given me hundreds of great playlists so that will keep me going over the next few months.”

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Hayley Valentine said: “Bryan is one of our most popular broadcasters on Radio Scotland and I know listeners will join us in wishing him well as he embarks on his treatment. We look forward to welcoming him back to the Get It On studio once he’s recovered.”