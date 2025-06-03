Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sally Bretton reportedly received emergency medical attention after she fell ill while filming Not Going Out in front of a live studio audience.

The 45-year-old plays Lucy Adams, the landlady and eventual wife of comedian Lee Mack’s character, Lee. The show is the second longest-running sitcom on British television, after Last of the Summer Wine (1973 to 2010), with its first season airing in 2006. Bretton joined the cast from its second series.

Her co-star, Mack, whose real name is Lee Gordon McKillop, said Bretton began experiencing pain during filming of an episode that is set to air in July. The fourth episode of the 14th series, called “Oasis”, sees the main characters Lucy and Lee attempting to get tickets to see the famous Mancunian band, only for Lucy to lose their place in the online queue. The couple bicker as they blame each other for the problem.

Mack said that filming was halted for two weeks as Bretton had a medical emergency.

“There was a moment in that Oasis episode when we were filming it, when Sally said to me – she looked a bit in pain – ‘Do you know what appendicitis feels like?’” he told The Mirror.

“I said, ‘I have no idea but I can tell you now you haven’t got appendicitis, otherwise you wouldn’t be here filming’. The next day she had her appendix out.”

Bretton is also known for her appearances in the British version of The Office, Death in Paradise, its spin-off Beyond Paradise, as well as roles in Absolute Power and Green Wing.

open image in gallery Bretton experienced ‘pain’ during filming and had her appendix out the day after ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Mack shared that he tried to get Oasis singer Noel Gallagher to make an appearance during the episode.

"I'd been listening to Rob Brydon's podcast, and he'd interviewed Noel," he told a press event, according to What To Watch.

"I got Noel's number off him and sent him a text asking if he'd be on the show, but he never got back to me. It's been eight months now, so I think it's a no!"

open image in gallery Lee Mack and Sally Bretton (Matt Crossick/PA) ( PA Archive )

He joked that he felt that Gallagher may have held a grudge after the two appeared together on a panel many years ago.

"I was on The One Show with Noel once and said I could play the guitar," he said. "I said I only knew three chords, which meant I could play all his stuff! He sort of laughed, but I think it went in the bank."