Not Going Out star received emergency medical attention after experiencing ‘pain’ before live BBC audience
Production was halted for two weeks while Bretton recovered
Sally Bretton reportedly received emergency medical attention after she fell ill while filming Not Going Out in front of a live studio audience.
The 45-year-old plays Lucy Adams, the landlady and eventual wife of comedian Lee Mack’s character, Lee. The show is the second longest-running sitcom on British television, after Last of the Summer Wine (1973 to 2010), with its first season airing in 2006. Bretton joined the cast from its second series.
Her co-star, Mack, whose real name is Lee Gordon McKillop, said Bretton began experiencing pain during filming of an episode that is set to air in July. The fourth episode of the 14th series, called “Oasis”, sees the main characters Lucy and Lee attempting to get tickets to see the famous Mancunian band, only for Lucy to lose their place in the online queue. The couple bicker as they blame each other for the problem.
Mack said that filming was halted for two weeks as Bretton had a medical emergency.
“There was a moment in that Oasis episode when we were filming it, when Sally said to me – she looked a bit in pain – ‘Do you know what appendicitis feels like?’” he told The Mirror.
“I said, ‘I have no idea but I can tell you now you haven’t got appendicitis, otherwise you wouldn’t be here filming’. The next day she had her appendix out.”
Bretton is also known for her appearances in the British version of The Office, Death in Paradise, its spin-off Beyond Paradise, as well as roles in Absolute Power and Green Wing.
Mack shared that he tried to get Oasis singer Noel Gallagher to make an appearance during the episode.
"I'd been listening to Rob Brydon's podcast, and he'd interviewed Noel," he told a press event, according to What To Watch.
"I got Noel's number off him and sent him a text asking if he'd be on the show, but he never got back to me. It's been eight months now, so I think it's a no!"
He joked that he felt that Gallagher may have held a grudge after the two appeared together on a panel many years ago.
"I was on The One Show with Noel once and said I could play the guitar," he said. "I said I only knew three chords, which meant I could play all his stuff! He sort of laughed, but I think it went in the bank."
