Baywatch star Nicole Eggert provides health update after revealing cancer diagnosis

Baywatch alum Nicole Eggert has shared a health update as she continues breast cancer treatment.

Since revealing her cancer diagnosis in January 2024, Eggert — who played Summer Quinn on Baywatch — has shared updates and progress, including a recent Instagram selfie.

The 53-year-old was clad in a black sports bra and underwear for the photo posted Saturday on the social media platform with the caption: “Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?”

Eggert’s friends and colleagues flocked to the comments to offer words of support for the star as she recovers from the surgery.

“Get it babe,” fellow Baywatch star Carmen Electra wrote, accompanied by two fire emojis.

open image in gallery 'Baywatch' alum Nicole Eggert has shared a health update ( Getty )

Another Baywatch alum, Erika Eleniak, said: “Damn, Nicole. You are fierce,” with two red heart emojis, while fellow Baywatch star Gena Lee Nolin agreed: “You look great!!! Warrior Woman!”

Singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson commented: “Sending love fierce warrior,” with a red heart emoji.

Eggert spoke to People in 2024 about receiving her stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer diagnosis. Originally, the actress said she experienced symptoms such as gaining 25 pounds in three months in addition to “terrible pain” in her left breast, and assumed it was nothing serious and only part of menopause.

She didn’t end up going to the doctor until she felt a lump in the same breast. “It really was throbbing and hurting,” she told the outlet.

After seeing her doctor and being told to have the lump looked at further, Eggert received her diagnosis after a mammogram and three biopsies.

The mom-of-two has since shared updates on her treatment with her followers, with the mastectomy and reconstruction surgeries being the most recent.

Earlier this year, she spoke to Fox News Digital about the difficulties of being healthy in America, especially while undergoing cancer treatment.

“I think people really need to start living a disease-preventative lifestyle. That's No. 1. It's very hard to be healthy here in America. It's just a fact,” Eggert told the publication at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund Gala in April.

Speaking about using her diagnosis to educate others, she continued: “I do believe it's preventable, but if you do find yourself with the diagnosis, I think it's about using modern medicine along with lifestyle changes and all the other things that you can do to prevent disease. And it's a lot…There's just so much more you can and should be doing.”