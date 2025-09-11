Practical tips for choosing the right tiles to suit your space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From cool and contemporary to traditional collections, tiles make a great feature and transform the look, feel and functionality of a space.

“Tiles not only need to be practical, durable, and stylish, but they need to suit the specific needs of the room they’re in… while fitting the aesthetic and mood,” highlights Harriet Goodacre, style consultant at Topps Tiles.

And depending on your scheme and layout, meeting these requirements can be overwhelming, says Goodacre. “And it can be tough to know where to begin.”

Here, she shares some top tips for selecting the right tiles throughout your home…

The top tile for your kitchen

Kitchen splashbacks not only protect walls from splashes and stains, but they add a defining touch to your kitchen’s overall style…

“When choosing tiles for this area, practicality and design go hand-in-hand,” underlines Goodacre.

“For splashbacks, easy maintenance is vital… porcelain tiles are an excellent option due to their smooth surface, making them quick and easy to wipe down after cooking.

“Plus, they’re durable and highly resistant to water, stains, and heat – perfect for a bustling kitchen environment.”

For a timeless yet luxurious look, she says a marble-effect splashback is a wonderful choice. “It’s polished surface showcases the natural charm of marble veining.

“Delicate swirls and soft streaks of grey, cream, or gold gracefully weave through a pale backdrop, adding depth and visual interest without overwhelming the space,” suggests Goodacre.

The versatility of marble-style splashbacks shines through, no matter your kitchen design, she adds.

“They pair beautifully with sleek, handleless cabinets for a modern, high-gloss aesthetic; or contrast warmly with wooden units for a more classic, traditional vibe.”

Bathrooms can also make a splash

Tiles for wet spaces, like showers, need to be waterproof, durable, and effortless to clean…

“Here, shower panels make an excellent choice, offering both practical and aesthetic benefits,” advises Goodacre.

Fabricated for low maintenance, shower panels are grout-free to prevent mould, creating a more hygienic surface. “Their smooth, wipe-clean finish makes maintenance quick and easy; on top of that, they’re 100% waterproof, ensuring long-lasting durability in damp spaces,” she adds.

For example, she suggests a light oak wall panel for a modern Scandi-inspired look. “The light shades of pale oak, enriched with greyish hues and fine sapwood details, create a tranquil, spa-like ambience that makes any shower feel serene.”

Goodacre continues: “With soft wood tones and subtle, clean vertical lines, its design adds warmth and depth to bathrooms, while still being practical for every day.”

Tiles for busy rooms

One of the busiest rooms in the house, your utility room faces some of the toughest challenges… high foot traffic, constant use, and potential exposure to spills and humidity.

Not to mention muddy boots going in and out, or wet paws marking the floor. To combine function with flair, Goodacre recommends luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) as a practical, stylish solution for busy utility or boot rooms.

“These tiles convincingly mimic materials like stone, wood, or ceramic, allowing you to achieve a premium aesthetic without the hefty price tag.

“Built with a multi-layer structure and a tough wear layer, LVT is highly reliable in handling heavy foot traffic or muddy boots,” explains Goodacre.

Indeed, some of the advantages of luxury vinyl floors include durability and comfort – the multi-layer design provides strength and water resilience, as well as being softer underfoot than ceramic or stone floors – and hassle free.

She says a quick clean with a broom or damp mop is usually all it takes to keep these tiles spotless. If you’re looking to incorporate both practicality and style, Goodacre suggests a herringbone pattern or textured plank which looks like wood.

With a light oak finish, she says they bring brightness; and a much-loved herringbone pattern adds depth and visual interest to the room.

“This particular style works beautifully with natural-inspired tones, functional cabinetry, and durable accessories,” suggests Goodacre.

Moreover, whether you’re dealing with muddy boots, laundry spills, or the general wear-and-tear of daily life around an open-plan kitchen, “LVT offers a solution that’s as stylish as it is resilient,” adds Goodacre.

From the elegance and practicality of porcelain kitchen splashbacks to the waterproof, grout-free innovation of shower panels, and durable yet chic feel of luxury vinyl tiles, Goodacre says there’s a tile solution for every room and lifestyle.

“By understanding the unique requirements of each area, choosing the right tiles becomes a seamless process that ensures both function and style in your home for years to come,” she says confidently.