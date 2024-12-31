How to bring ‘spathroom’ style to your bathroom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

For those looking to promote their wellbeing, manage their stress levels and enjoy some inner peace, booking a spa break is right up there on our bucket list.

And with the benefits well storied, it’s hardly surprising we’re finding ways to recreate the same feeling at home… think scented candles, spa-inspired accessories and chilling out in a ritualistic space.

“Bathrooms have become our haven for self-care,” opines Emma Freeman, brand and communications manager for Hansgrohe UK.

“Whether it’s wanting a relaxing bath after a long day, or functional yet calm space to do our skincare routine before bed, turning your bathroom into a ‘spathroom’ is a great way to indulge in everyday relaxation.”

The key to recreating a spa experience is through the senses, says Freeman.

“By tapping into sight, touch, smell, sound – and even taste – and focusing on how these are elevated when we feel relaxed, we can start to identify the accessories and design elements to create the perfect ‘spathroom’.”

Warm lighting brings a sense of calm, suggests Freeman, while cool, stone floors ground you. Soft scents of lavender aid relaxation, and rainfall showers bring you closer to nature – all these elements help create an everyday spa-like experience.

Clean lines and simplicity

As Harriet Goodacre, style consultant and brand communications manager at Topps Tiles points out: “Keeping things simple and minimalistic not only allows our mind to feel calmer, but also taps into the ‘spathroom’ aesthetic.”

When it comes to the overall look of your bathroom, keep the design simple…

“Neutral colours or stone effect tiles are a great way to bring that spa-like feel into the home, adding a touch of spa-inspired luxury,” highlights Goodacre.

When you pair simplicity with texture, such as a fluffy robe or bathmat, she says you can create a real sense of cosiness, making the space more inviting.

“Luscious and large fluffy towels add to that luxe feeling, offering a simple way to tap into the trend for creating a spa-like space with some simple but effective touches.”

Simplicity also goes well with minimalism. Goodacre suggests opting for clutter-free smart storage, including handless cabinets.

“I recommend dedicating your bathroom countertop space to decorative items, such as aromatherapy essential oils or scented candles, with calming scents like lavender, chamomile or eucalyptus.”

Freeman agrees: “Nothing will ruin the at-home spa ambience like clutter and mess. You don’t want to have your shampoo bottles scattered on the side, rusty shower caddies, or rings around bottles from sitting on ceramic surfaces.

“A great solution is to incorporate sleek wall niches into the shower or bathing area – this keeps everything within reach, yet cleverly hidden away from sight to create a seamless, calming aesthetic.”

Lean into nature

Nothing makes us feel more relaxed than connecting with nature…

“Add touches of natural materials such as wood, stone and bamboo for effect, whether this be through flooring, wall tiles or accessories,” underlines Goodacre. “These elements add warmth and bring a calming feeling into your bathroom.”

Colour is important, too, notes Goodacre. “Shades of green allow you to create a soothing environment that invites mother nature into your bathroom – incorporate the shade by hanging fresh eucalyptus in your shower, adding potted plants, or by adding tiles with a soft sage green hue to your walls and floors.”

Power up your shower experience

Shower heads which allow you to select different spray patterns help create unique experiences, depending on your mood and needs, notes Freeman.

“For example, rainfall showers incorporate fine droplets of water – as opposed to strands – which cocoon your body, giving that tropical rain experience in the comfort of your own home.”

Other types of rain sprays turn the water into micro-droplets, which mimic misty rain, creating a quieter, more relaxing experience that’s also gentler on the skin, she adds.

“To create an invigorating body experience, consider ditching the usual overhead and hand shower combination with a shoulder and neck shower,” advises Freeman.

“This can help control where the spray is directed, allowing water to hit you in the right places, with the right pressure… an at-home waterfall, if you will.”

She continues: “And for those who want a massage but don’t have a volunteer masseuse, hand showers with multiple spray options may include a massage option – providing a direct, concentrated jet of water which you can use on any areas where pressure is needed.”

Create an ambience with mood lighting

Warm lighting is signature to a spa experience…

“It can be hard to incorporate into your bathroom, if you only have spotlights or one ‘big’ light,” says Freeman.

“Placing scented candles around the bathroom creates a moody, relaxing ambience, but may not be enough light for you to see.

“Here, I would recommend smart mirrors that have multiple lighting options – from different colour hues to adjustable brightness levels – an easy solution, giving you full control of the right lighting to suit your mood or bathroom ritual.”

Depending on your budget, she says a heated mirror is an underrated, but great option. “It helps avoid misted mirrors, in case you need to closely check your pores after removing a hydrating face mask… post-bubble bath soak.

“Tranquillity is embedded in all the small touches,” emphasises Freeman. “To create your own spa-like sanctuary, be sure to think about how your bathroom should feel, look, smell and sound.”