Bath & Body Works issues apology after candle design draws KKK hood comparisons

Bath & Body Works apologized after being slammed for its new candle design, which bore a resemblance to the white hoods of the Ku Klux Klan.

The popular beauty care company, known for its fresh fragrances, issued a formal statement to The Independent amid backlash from internet users and consumers who found the artwork on their “Snowed In” candle offensive.

“We are committed to listening to our teams and customers and committed to fixing any mistakes we make—even those that are unintentional like this one,” a representative on behalf of the company said. “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and [are] evaluating our process [going] forward.”

On the outside label of the holiday-scented candle, a snowflake is printed with crystals that look similar to the hoods worn by the KKK, the white supremacist group that terrorized the South throughout the latter half of the 19th century. Their trademark white hoods feature a tip with cutouts for their eyes – two attributes utilized in the crystal design.

“Bath & Body Works needs to fire all the people who approved this candle artwork,” one person wrote on X alongside an image of the candles.

“How did they not see that coming? Glad they took it down though. Sometimes companies really need to double-check their designs before dropping them,” another said.

“Bath & Body Works removing that candle was a necessary move. How did that design even make it to shelves?” asked a third. “This isn’t just a branding mistake; it’s a reminder of how sensitive cultural symbols can be. Let’s hope they take this as a lesson in awareness and responsibility.”

A fourth noted: “I Can’t Unsee the KKK in This Bath & Body Works Candle Design.”

“How would you not know that the image and the design does not reflect that amongst the worst of hatred ‘Klu Klux Klan?’ Accountability,” one frustrated viewer demanded.

The Independent has contacted Bath & Body Works for comment.

Bath & Body Works faced scrutiny two years prior when they released a “limited-edition” collection of care products in honor of Black History Month. However, the products weren’t new, they were only repackaged in prints resembling Kente cloths.