Bath & Body Works Candle Day returns: How and when to score the $9.95 candles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bath & Body Works is bringing back its annual Candle Day sale.

The beloved fragrance store is known for its array of hand sanitizers, soaps, and other scented bath products. But this weekend, Bath & Body Works will be holding its Candle Day sale for customers to stock up for the winter months, complete with a few changes.

This year, the 14th annual sale will begin online on December 4 at 10 p.m. ET and will continue in stores from December 5 to 7, with stores opening to shoppers at 6 a.m. All three-wick candles will be available for $9.95 instead of their usual price of between $26.95 and $29.95.

Over 180 candles will be part of the sale, including a new limited-edition pickle candle called Holiday Dill-light. The company is also launching an exclusive Candle Day keepsake with special packaging.

Bath & Body Works offers dozens of scents to choose from, including seasonal favorites Vanilla Bean Noel, Twisted Peppermint, and Winter Candy Apple, as well as new additions like Butterscotch Swirl, Christmas Road Trip, and Rum Rum Reindeer. The company also announced that several scents will be returning from the vault for this year’s sale, including Smoked Vanilla, Brown Sugar & Fig, Snowday, Blueberry Sugar and Vanilla Snowflake.

open image in gallery Bath & Body Works is launching a Candle Day candle this year ( Bath & Body Works )

open image in gallery Bath & Body Works has announced a limited-edition Holiday Dill-ight pickle-scented candle ( Bath & Body Works )

Customers will likely only be able to buy 24 candles per purchase. The company has typically seen some candles sell out by the second day of the three-day event.

“Candle Day is a cherished tradition that our customers countdown to every year,” said Betsy Schumacher, chief merchandising officer at Bath & Body Works.

“It’s the ultimate Bath & Body Works shopping event— a moment when we deliver what we do best: high-quality 3-wick candles crafted with innovation and artistry, alongside new fragrances and exclusive surprises designed to give consumers exactly what they desire.”

Candle Day comes as Bath & Body Works has launched a holiday fragrance campaign, taking over New York City’s Grand Central Terminal with the scent of vanilla and fresh pine.

open image in gallery Bath & Body Works’ annual Candle Day sale is fast approaching ( Bath & Body Works )

The company is using three signature scents — Fresh Balsam, Snowflakes & Cashmere and Twisted Peppermint — to fill the iconic travel hub. In addition to Grand Central, the campaign is being utilized at 46 high-traffic malls around the country, as well as Chicago’s Clark and Lake train station.

Some moviegoers might also experience the campaign, as the brand is offering “scent-igrations” in some New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago theaters. As the Bath & Body Works holiday ad plays, Fresh Balsam fills the air.

“We’re bringing the holiday season to life for consumers in new and unexpected ways,” said Jamie Sohosky, chief marketing officer.

“By diffusing our signature Fresh Balsam scent into iconic places like Grand Central Station and movie theaters, we’re creating moments of joy and festive spirit that reach consumers wherever they are—making the magic of Bath & Body Works part of their everyday experiences.”