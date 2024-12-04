Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Olivia Dunne has seemingly hinted at the reason behind Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s alleged split.

The LSU gymnast recently sparked a social media frenzy after dropping what fans believe to be a clue as to why the “Taste” singer, 25, and the Saltburn actor, 32, reportedly called it quits. Earlier this week, an anonymous message began circulating on X/Twitter that described the relationship between “an A-list singer who’s having her breakout year” and “her foreign boyfriend,” which fans assumed to be Carpenter and Keoghan.

The message claimed that Keoghan had cheated on the “Nonsense” singer with a “blonde, semi-famous, LA-based influencer.”

In Dunne’s latest TikTok video, she appeared to take a direct jab at fellow influencer Breckie Hill, seemingly implicating her in the alleged infidelity that led to the couple’s split. The now-viral clip, posted on Tuesday (December 3), showed Dunne staring directly into the camera with overlaying text that read: “When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media.”

She paired the video with the caption: “I just sit back and laugh.”

open image in gallery Influencer and gymnast Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne hints at identity of alleged ‘homewrecker’ that led to Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s rumored split ( TikTok / @livvy )

The video — which has more than five million views — instantly had fans buzzing in the comment section, as they interpreted it as a direct response to Hill’s alleged involvement in Carpenter and Keoghan’s split. After a fan questioned whether she was dissing the pop star, Dunne clarified in a comment on the post: “I love Sabrina… it’s about who homewrecked her relationship.”

Meanwhile, Hill seemingly responded to the love triangle speculation after she reposted two TikToks that claimed she was the mysterious influencer Keoghan was messaging. Internet users took it as confirmation, proceeding to attack her in the comment section of her most recent TikTok video.

A majority of the comments included some sort of play on the lyrics from Carpenter’s hit song, “Espresso,” like one user who wrote: “This ain’t Espresso it’s Nesquick.”

“U are NOT me espresso >:(,” another TikToker said.

open image in gallery Influencer Breckie Hill reposts TikTok video, which claimed she was the mysterious influencer Keoghan was messaging while dating Carpenter ( TikTok / @foundsheyou )

News of Carpenter and Keoghan’s rumored breakup initially broke on Tuesday, after People reported the two had parted ways. The outlet cited an exclusive source who attributed the split to their demanding schedules and career priorities, saying: “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break.”

However, a day before the news broke, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted an anonymous blind item, suggesting infidelity was the reason for the split. The message — titled, “The cute boy with the thick accent proved them right” — described an “A-list singer” breaking up with her “foreign actor boyfriend” after discovering he had been exchanging “not-innocent-at-all” messages with an influencer.

The anonymous source claimed the couple had actually ended things in November, long before the official announcement. The actors have not addressed the anonymous post.

The pair first turned heads in December 2023 when they were seen sharing a cozy dinner in Los Angeles, but their connection reportedly sparked months earlier. Their paths collided during Paris Fashion Week that September, when they both attended a star-studded Givenchy show.

The Oscar nominee was seen cheering on Carpenter at her Coachella performance this past April, and Keoghan even starred as the singer’s love interest in her “Please Please Please” music video last June.

The Independent has contacted Carpenter and Keoghan’s representatives for comment.