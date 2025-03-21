Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new BBC Radio 4 show will explore the surprising stories of those who have woken up to find a Banksy artwork on their property.

The Banksy Story - When Banksy Comes To Town, which is launching on 7 April, will feature interviews with people in Lowestoft, Suffolk, and Margate, Kent.

The five-part series will delve into the experiences of said people who unexpectedly became custodians of one of Banksy's creations - and the aftermath.

One interviewee will recount how they found the "giant chips" mural - which depicts a seagull diving into a skip. The work was part of Banksy's "Great British Staycation" series that appeared in Lowestoft.

Another will share their reaction to finding the "Valentine's Day Mascara" piece in Margate, a work incorporating a frying pan, a chest freezer, and a stencilled image, intended to draw attention to the issue of domestic violence.

open image in gallery The Valentine’s Day Mascara Banksy piece ( PA Wire )

It will be hosted by Banksy enthusiast James Peak.

Presenter Peak said of the show: “The aftermath of a Banksy incident is always dramatic, unpredictable and perhaps a bit bonkers in how local people, the media and the art world all react.

“For this series, we thought there would be some interesting stories that came from talking to the people who have been on the receiving end of an unexpected Banksy art gift.

“But the big surprise making these shows was finding out just what it means for the local community when Banksy comes to town, and how deep Banksy’s rabbit holes go.

“We’re thrilled to be joined once again by Steph Warren, who lends us her 25 years of experience in the underground world of street art, and gives us some more surprising insights into Banksy’s secret world.”

Banksy works have fetched millions at auction, and the show will investigate whether owning one of his pieces on property is actually beneficial.

The series follows 2023’s The Banksy Story, which documented the artist’s rise, and comes after his animal-themed collection was sprayed in the capital last year, which concluded with a gorilla appearing to lift up a shutter on the entrance to London Zoo.

Commissioning editor Daniel Clarke said: “In the first smash hit series, we gave a glimpse behind the scenes of Banksy’s rise to fame – we’re now turning our attention to the frenzy which can take over an entire community when Banksy comes to town.

“There’s so much mystery surrounding what happens when a Banksy appears, and it’s totally fascinating to hear first-hand from the people who have experienced being at the centre of the storm.”

The artist recently interviewed Tox, who has been dubbed the country’s “most imprisoned” graffiti writer, having claimed to have been arrested more than 40 times, for a special edition of the Big Issue.

When Banksy Comes To Town begins on BBC Radio 4 on Monday April 7, with the full box set to be made available on BBC Sounds.