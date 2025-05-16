Bahama Breeze suddenly closed 15 restaurants this week — here’s where
The closed stores were located across eight different states
Bahama Breeze unexpectedly closed 15 restaurants in the U.S. this week.
A spokesperson for Darden Restaurants, the owner of Bahama Breeze, confirmed the restaurant closures Thursday in a statement to USA Today following reports that locations in Tennessee and Florida had shut down.
"We continually evaluate the performance of all our restaurants,” a Darden Restaurants spokesperson said. “Closing a restaurant is a difficult choice because it impacts our team members and guests. However, we believe this is the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest performing restaurants and strengthen the brand’s overall performance.”
Here are the addresses of the 15 Bahama Breeze restaurants that abruptly closed this week:
-3989 Plaza Blvd, Gainesville, Florida
-2088 9th St N, Naples, Florida
-1786 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, Florida
-2750 Sawgrass Mills Cir, Sunrise, Florida
-3339 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park, Florida
-406 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, Illinois
-413 Middlesex Rd, Tyngsborough, Massachusetts
-539 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, Michigan
-375 Hughes Center Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada
-520 Woodbridge Center Dr, Woodbridge, New Jersey
-1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River, New Jersey
-101 NJ-23, Wayne, New Jersey
-1600 Bergen Town Center, Paramus, New Jersey
-612 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, New York
-2830 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, Tennessee
Many local media outlets reported some of these store closures. Naples Daily News reported that a Bahama Breeze in Naples closed on May 15, after only 11 months of business. The restaurant had a sign on its door to notify customers of the closure.
The Bahama Breeze in Memphis also updated its Facebook page, with the description: “This location is permanently closed.”
When issuing a statement about the Bahama Breeze in Las Vegas closing, a Darden Restaurants representative said the company was making efforts to help affected employees.
"We are doing everything we can to place as many impacted team members as possible at nearby Darden brands," the representative told News 3 LV.
Bahama Breeze is known for its Caribbean-inspired food, tropical drinks and cocktails. Restaurants have an island-themed atmosphere and often offer live music. Dishes range from seafood, chicken, steaks, and signature appetizers, like Jamaican Jerk Wings and Firecracker Shrimp.
