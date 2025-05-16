Bahama Breeze suddenly closed 15 restaurants this week — here’s where

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bahama Breeze unexpectedly closed 15 restaurants in the U.S. this week.

A spokesperson for Darden Restaurants, the owner of Bahama Breeze, confirmed the restaurant closures Thursday in a statement to USA Today following reports that locations in Tennessee and Florida had shut down.

"We continually evaluate the performance of all our restaurants,” a Darden Restaurants spokesperson said. “Closing a restaurant is a difficult choice because it impacts our team members and guests. However, we believe this is the right decision because it will allow Bahama Breeze to focus on its highest performing restaurants and strengthen the brand’s overall performance.”

Here are the addresses of the 15 Bahama Breeze restaurants that abruptly closed this week:

-3989 Plaza Blvd, Gainesville, Florida

-2088 9th St N, Naples, Florida

-1786 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, Florida

-2750 Sawgrass Mills Cir, Sunrise, Florida

-3339 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park, Florida

-406 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, Illinois

-413 Middlesex Rd, Tyngsborough, Massachusetts

-539 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, Michigan

-375 Hughes Center Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada

-520 Woodbridge Center Dr, Woodbridge, New Jersey

-1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River, New Jersey

-101 NJ-23, Wayne, New Jersey

-1600 Bergen Town Center, Paramus, New Jersey

-612 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, New York

-2830 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, Tennessee

Many local media outlets reported some of these store closures. Naples Daily News reported that a Bahama Breeze in Naples closed on May 15, after only 11 months of business. The restaurant had a sign on its door to notify customers of the closure.

The Bahama Breeze in Memphis also updated its Facebook page, with the description: “This location is permanently closed.”

When issuing a statement about the Bahama Breeze in Las Vegas closing, a Darden Restaurants representative said the company was making efforts to help affected employees.

"We are doing everything we can to place as many impacted team members as possible at nearby Darden brands," the representative told News 3 LV.

Bahama Breeze is known for its Caribbean-inspired food, tropical drinks and cocktails. Restaurants have an island-themed atmosphere and often offer live music. Dishes range from seafood, chicken, steaks, and signature appetizers, like Jamaican Jerk Wings and Firecracker Shrimp.