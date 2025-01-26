Baby shower guest who refuses common gift request divides opinion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who was invited to a baby shower divided opinion online after she hit back at the mother-to-be’s gift request.

The host had stipulated that presents must be purchased from the official gift registry, a move that provoked backlash from one of her invited guests.

Taking to social media, an X user known as Show Me The Data fumed about the demand, tweeting: “I got invited to a baby shower and on the invite it said ‘please purchase gifts from the baby registry’. I’m sorry, if you invite me to a party and then tell me where and how to buy a present, I’m not coming, and you’re not getting no present.”

She added: “I can’t believe I have to type this out but: No one owes you a gift because you got pregnant, and certainly, no one owes you a specific gift of your choosing because you got pregnant.”

A final post read: “One last post to clear up confusion then it’s going on mute: Yes, including where you are registered for a baby shower is standard. No, telling people to purchase from that registry is not.”

The woman also expressed that her views regarding gifts were similar when people throw other celebrations for life milestones: “No one owes you a gift because you choose to get married either. If you have a wedding and are only inviting people with the anticipation of gifts, don’t invite them.”

She went on to explain when replying to other people’s tweets that it’s not the gift registry itself that’s the issue, but rather dictating that guests have to purchase a present from that specific list.

“I actually always purchase from a registry. However if someone has the audacity to tell me to only purchase them gifts from their registry, I’m out,” she elaborated.

Many commenters disagreed with her hard-line stance, insisting that asking for baby shower gifts from a registry is perfectly reasonable behaviour.

“That’s literally been the standard procedure for decades. Have you never been to a baby shower before?” read one response. “This is about what they actually need for the baby. It’s not Christmas, and there don’t need to be a lot of surprises.”

“I’m going to a baby shower tomorrow and I’m so glad to have the registry available so I know what I spend my hard-earned money on will be of good use to new mom and baby,” said another commenter.