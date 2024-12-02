Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Moana 2 star Auli’i Cravalho has revealed she bought her mom a house after the first film in the franchise aired in 2016.

The 24-year-old, who rose to fame as the voice of the Polynesian chieftess in the Walt Disney animated movie, opened up about how she’s thanked her family for their support amid her success.

“I bought my mommy a house. She’s happily retired,” she told People magazine in a recent interview.

Cravalho recalled being raised on food stamps on the Big Island and Oahu. “We lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Mililani when I was cast,” she explained. “I slept in the bedroom, my mom slept on the couch. She gave me everything.”

“I really get to have that full decade look back at just how much growth I’ve gone through,” she added.

The Crush star’s parents got divorced when she was growing up. Together, they ran a construction company, using the business to support their family.

Auli’i Cravalho bought her mom a house with the money she earned from ‘Moana’ ( Getty/Walt Disney )

“Your parents give you so much,” she told the outlet. “Kids feel a little indebted, I’m going to be honest! But we feel so grateful for our parents’ sacrifices.”

Back in May 2023, Cravalho refused the opportunity to reprise her role in the live-action remake that’s supposed to hit theaters July 2026.

In an Instagram post, she explained the reasoning behind her decision. “When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role,” she said.

“I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.”

Fans praised the actor’s decision to bow out of acting in the project, allowing Catherine Laga’aia to play the titular main character. Instead of joining the cast, Cravalho joined the remake as an executive producer.

The actor returned to her role in the action-packed sequel Moana 2, which premiered in theaters on November 27. The second film sees the main character embark on a new adventure to save the sea. Dwayne Johnson returns as the fan-favorite character Maui alongside Alan Tudyk as Hei Hei the Rooster, and Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui.

InThe Independent’s three-star review of the new film, critic Clarisse Loughrey argued the songs in the second movie weren’t nearly as catchy as the hits from the first film.

“On that note, composers Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, fresh from TikTok and their viral, unsanctioned Bridgerton musical, have a real knack for impassioned, musical outbursts,” Loughrey wrote. “But their contributions here lack the necessary hook of a Disney hit like the first film’s ‘You’re Welcome,’ composed by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“It’ll be bad news for kids, and good news for parents, that there’s not much here to sing endlessly on repeat,” she continued.

As of December 1, Moana 2 made $386 million in box office sales, making it the second-largest global film debut of 2024 behind Deadpool & Wolverine.