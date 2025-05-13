Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liz McClarnon, from the pop group Atomic Kitten, has announced that she is pregnant following a decades-long fertility struggle.

The announcement came in the form of an Instagram video of her sitting on a garden bench.

McClarnon wrote in the caption: “I started to record a video of me just telling you but I got too emotional so I thought I’d just hide behind this little announcement instead. I just can’t believe we’re here.”

The video starts with her facing away from the camera, before standing up and revealing her pregnancy to her followers.

She added: “So many have been through exactly what I went through and worse. I want to share what I can and add my voice and ears to those who already help others understand or deal with all that comes with IVF and loss after so much hope.”

Her post discussed experiences of “sometimes quite painful IVF” and “quite dark times”. She revealed that she’s mostly kept herself off of social media because sometimes it was “hard to smile”.

open image in gallery Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon announced her happy news in an Instagram video ( Liz McClarnon )

Her Atomic Kitten band member Natasha Hamilton commented: “Literally couldn’t be any happier for you both! After all you’ve been through, this little miracle is everything.”

Television presenter Sarah Cawood wrote: “Oh Liz!! Many many congratulations! You’ll be such a wonderful mama. Time to dance under that rainbow because you made it through the rain.”

Michelle Heaton, once of Liberty X, joined the chorus of congratulations, commenting: “So unbelievably happy for you both. I know how the road has been unkind to get here.. but look at u now.. so so happy xx love to all three of u xx.”

open image in gallery Liz McClarnon and her Atomic Kitten bandmates ( Getty Images )

S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara also commented “Awwww this is so lovely! Congratulations darling”, while actress Suzanne Shaw sent her love.

McClarnon opened up about her health struggles back in 2009. After feeling faint, and fearing she had experienced an ectopic pregnancy, she discovered that her fallopian tubes were stuck together.

At the time she said: “Having thought even briefly that I might never be able to have my own children made me realise what agony that would be, and made me want to help people in that situation.”