Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon’s told she’ll be a ‘wonderful mama’ after emotional pregnancy announcement
McClarnon’s pop peers flocked to congratulate her on the pregnancy
Liz McClarnon, from the pop group Atomic Kitten, has announced that she is pregnant following a decades-long fertility struggle.
The announcement came in the form of an Instagram video of her sitting on a garden bench.
McClarnon wrote in the caption: “I started to record a video of me just telling you but I got too emotional so I thought I’d just hide behind this little announcement instead. I just can’t believe we’re here.”
The video starts with her facing away from the camera, before standing up and revealing her pregnancy to her followers.
She added: “So many have been through exactly what I went through and worse. I want to share what I can and add my voice and ears to those who already help others understand or deal with all that comes with IVF and loss after so much hope.”
Her post discussed experiences of “sometimes quite painful IVF” and “quite dark times”. She revealed that she’s mostly kept herself off of social media because sometimes it was “hard to smile”.
Her Atomic Kitten band member Natasha Hamilton commented: “Literally couldn’t be any happier for you both! After all you’ve been through, this little miracle is everything.”
Television presenter Sarah Cawood wrote: “Oh Liz!! Many many congratulations! You’ll be such a wonderful mama. Time to dance under that rainbow because you made it through the rain.”
Michelle Heaton, once of Liberty X, joined the chorus of congratulations, commenting: “So unbelievably happy for you both. I know how the road has been unkind to get here.. but look at u now.. so so happy xx love to all three of u xx.”
S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara also commented “Awwww this is so lovely! Congratulations darling”, while actress Suzanne Shaw sent her love.
McClarnon opened up about her health struggles back in 2009. After feeling faint, and fearing she had experienced an ectopic pregnancy, she discovered that her fallopian tubes were stuck together.
At the time she said: “Having thought even briefly that I might never be able to have my own children made me realise what agony that would be, and made me want to help people in that situation.”
