Atlanta has ditched its famed ‘peach’ ball drop for New Year’s Eve for a new event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The New Year’s Eve Georgia peach ‘ball drop’ is no more - instead technology has won out and a new event is planned to ring in 2026.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday that the city’s traditional downtown Peach Drop will not take place this New Year’s Eve and will instead be reimagined as “Countdown Over ATL,” featuring a citywide drone and fireworks display visible across Atlanta.

The Peach Drop began in 1989 at Underground Atlanta, a downtown shopping and entertainment district, as the city’s version of the Times Square ball drop, featuring live music, food and a giant, eight-foot illuminated peach that typically drew about 100,000 people each year. But that is changing this year.

According to a video announcement from Dickens, the new December 31 display at midnight will include “a 12-minute New Year’s Eve activation that is a modern, inclusive and citywide celebration aligned with the mayor’s commitment to equity and accessibility for all Atlantans.”

The program will feature a digital peach formed by drones in the sky, visible in Downtown and Midtown, followed by synchronized fireworks launched from multiple locations.

“All you have to do is step outside, hit your neighborhood spot, meet on a rooftop, or watch from your backyard and you'll be part of one special shared moment,” he said.

The physical peach drop in Atlanta for New Year’s Eve is being replaced this year by a citywide fireworks and drone show called ‘Countdown Over ATL.’ ( Public Domain )

Dickens said the city is working with local businesses to provide an official list of rooftop viewing locations, which will be posted soon on atlantaga.gov for those with obstructed views at home.

"Atlanta is a city of opportunity for all, and this year we're gonna meet you where you are," Dickens said. "We're looking forward to announcing the final details soon, but I wanted y'all to hear it from me first.”

After being canceled in 2019 and again in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned in 2022, paused again, and came back to ring in 2025.

“By decentralizing Downtown crowds, increasing visibility across the city and strengthening public safety operations, this citywide display delivers a unified New Year’s experience for all Atlantans,” read a Monday news release.

Rapper Big Boi headlined last year’s festival, which also included performances by Neon Trees, singer-songwriter RES and local artists.

Residents had mixed reactions to the announcement of the new, “bold, modern” celebration on the City of Atlanta’s Instagram post.

“I saw a drone show in Japan… it was incredible! Can’t wait to see the ATL version. It’s going to be lit (literally)!” one person wrote.

“Now this is how you make it available for everyone from home. Love this,” another said.

However, someone else mourned the loss of the physical peach drop writing, “Boo! I wanted to go to the Peach Drop.”

A second person added, “I was looking forward to Peach Drop 2026 all this year, but I guess I'm just gonna sleep instead. No peach, no music, no vendors, no drinks and no train rides full of new year hopefuls? I'm good. I guess the fun really IS over.”