The jewelry brand celebrities can’t stop wearing launches huge Black Friday sale

A favorite among fine jewellery lovers, Astrid & Miyu is beloved for its mid-range gold hoops, tennis bracelets, and birthstone pieces. Now, its everyday staples are even cheaper for Black Friday 2025.

Whether it's dainty huggies and studs, classic chain link necklaces, or its personalization service (think engraved signet rings, pendants, and etched bracelets), the brand specializes in premium-looking pieces at purse-friendly prices. For Black Friday, it’s offering 25 per cent off almost everything, so there’s no better time to update your jewelry collection.

The jewelry label has expanded into the U.S. with two stores in New York, which I’d recommend visiting. But it’s also garnered the approval of A-listers, with the likes of Jessica Alba and Victoria Beckham wearing its designs.

Best known for its ear stacking staples and affordable cubic crystal pieces, the label is the perfect destination for a pre-party season refresh. Better yet, the Black Friday sale is great for ticking off your holiday shopping list (the zodiac pieces are bestsellers each season).

Whether you’re looking for chunky gold hoops, holiday season sparkly pieces, or a personalized pendant for gifting, I’ve rounded up the standout pieces in Astrid & Miyu’s Cyber sale.

Astrid & Miyu gleam tennis chain necklace: Was $160, now $120, Astridandmiyu.com

( Astrid & Miyu )

Tennis jewelry styles have their roots in the seventies, when star player Chris Evert lost her diamond line bracelet during the US Open. Ever since, eternity and line jewelry has been known as “tennis”. Astrid & Miyu’s tennis necklace boasts a bezel-set crystal design that’s perfect for party season.

Astrid & Miyu cosmic star bold huggies: Was $75, now $56, Astridandmiyu.com

( Astrid & Miyu )

A sparkly alternative to your everyday pair of gold hoops, these huggies feature star engravings and delicate crystal embellishment. They are also an easy way to elevate your ear stack for less than $60.

Astrid & Miyu zodiac pendant necklace: Was $155, now $116, Astridandmiyu.com

( Astrid & Miyu )

If you’re shopping for a loved one this holiday season, a zodiac necklace has that personal, thoughtful touch. The pendant style is available in every zodiac month, featuring delicate cubic zirconia stones and in either 18-carat gold-plated or sterling silver. Plus, you can get it engraved for free.

Astrid & Miyu molten hoops in gold: Was $105, now $78, Astridandmiyu.com

( Astrid & Miyu )

I’ve got these earrings, and can confirm they’re the ideal everyday pair of gold hoops. Setting them apart from more classic styles, the earrings boast a sculptural, twisted silhouette and easy stud fastening. The 18-carat gold-plated design is shiny, and they’re perfectly lightweight to wear.

Astrid & Miyu orbit signet ring: Was $105, now $78, Astridandmiyu.com

( Astrid & Miyu )

Tick off your Christmas gifting list with this Astrid & Miyu signet ring. The classic and simple signet style will complete any ring stack. Reduced to less than $80, minimalist jewelry lovers would love to receive.

Astrid & Miyu orbit crystal cuff in gold: Was $125, now $93, Astridandmiyu.com

( Astrid & Miyu )

Nineties-style wrist cuffs are big news this year, and this design from Astrid & Miyu features sparkly crystals and a subtly twisted design. It’s adjustable, so it can be worn as low or as high up the arm as desired. Whether worn as an individual statement or stacked with other gold pieces, it’s a trinket box staple.

