JLS star Aston Merrygold shares update from ambulance as he is rushed to hospital

JLS singer Aston Merrygold was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

The 37-year-old musician, who is making his voiceover debut in Disney’s forthcoming animation Elio, recalled his recent hospital visit in a story shared to his Instagram page on Friday (20 June).

A photograph showed Merrygold strapped into stretcher on an ambulance while connected to medical equipment. In it, the “One Shot” singer appears to have a bump on his forehead, with a smaller inset picture showing the singer frowning in pain.

Another photo showed Merrygold giving the camera a thumbs up, while a fourth image showed a close up of an IV inserted into his forearm.

“It’s been an interesting 13 hours,” he captioned the post, alongside a pained emoji.

Merrygold is yet to reveal what caused the emergency. The Independent has contacted a representative of the singer’s for comment.

He appeared to be in good spirits, however, as he later reposted promotional videos for his role in Elio on Saturday morning (21 June). The film follows the titular main character, a young boy played by Younes Kibreab, who has an eye patch and feels different from his peers. Emilia Perez actor Zoe Saldaña stars as Elio’s aunt.

Singer said it had been ‘an interesting 13 hours’ ( Instagram/AstonMerrygold )

In a four-star review of the film, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Elio is witty, sweet, and ready to shred your heartstrings like a teething puppy. It posits that we’re all conducting our own kind of intergalactic exploration, entering other people’s orbits in the hope of finding that elusive element we call friendship.”

Speaking about his role in the forthcoming movie, Merrygold said: “I'm so excited and beyond honoured to join the voice cast for the all-new original film from the iconic Animation Studio. I mean who isn's a Pixar fan? It means everything to me that my kids will be able to hear their Dad’s voice on the big screen!”

In March last year, the singer announced the birth of his third child with wife Sarah Louise Merrygold. Singer Pixie Lott, Fleur East and Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt were among the stars to share their congratulations.

Riley Skye is their first daughter. The couple share two sons, Grayson Jax and Macauley Shay.