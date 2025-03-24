Influencer’s bizarre 4am morning routine ridiculed after going viral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An influencer’s morning routine video has gone viral with viewers questioning the authenticity of the internet star’s gruelling daily regime.

Fitness coach Ashton Hall, 29, regularly garners millions of views on the health, lifestyle and business content he shares to Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Hall’s morning routine video, which sees him start the day at 3.52am, was re-shared by men’s lifestyle account @tipsformenx on X/Twitter and quickly garnered the attention of social media users.

The influencer started his morning by removing the mouth tape, which many believe reduces snoring and improves sleep apnea, and brushing his teeth.

From around 4am to 4.20am Hall then works out before spending several minutes writing in his journal, watching motivational videos and plunging his face into a bowl of ice and bottled Saratoga water.

By 6am, Hall was dressed in exercise clothes and headed to the gym to run on the treadmill. His second workout lasted until 7.30 when he took a dip in a swimming pool before getting in a plunge pool.

The influencer returned home to shower at 8.20am. He then snacked on a banana and wiped the fruit’s skin across his face, which some believe helps treat acne and hyperpigmentation.

Hall dunked his face into a bowl of ice for a second time at 9am before sitting down at his laptop at 9.15am alongside some breakfast.

The gruelling start to the day left many X/Twitter users in a state of disbelief. “This is not life,” one person wrote in the comments. “Comedy gold,” added another.

Meanwhile, another person questioned the structure of Hall’s morning, pointing out: “Stops and starts reading in the same minute. Great stuff.”

Hall’s morning routine, which has received over 40 million views on YouTube, has proven influential in recent weeks with Saratoga Water seeing a 1,379 per cent Google search increase following the video thanks to the influencer’s ice water ritual.

Ashton Hall morning routine ( Ashton Hall )

“I bet the CEO of @SaratogaWater wakes up Monday and is like WTF happened this weekend?!?!” one Twitter/X user commented of the expected rise in sales in the premium spring water.

Meanwhile, another user joked of their next supermarket shopping list: “55 Saratoga Waters, 55 Bananas, 55 Bags of Ice.”