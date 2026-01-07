Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Who amongst us hasn’t scoffed and bitched and complained; hasn’t said something mean dressed up as “joking” about someone else; hasn’t ranted and moaned and said, “Sorry, but I just need to say something quickly” to their side-chat?

You know, the side-chat: that circle of safety on WhatsApp with a maximum of two to three others, siphoned off from the main-chat that contains, well, everybody else? The one that’s getting a particularly bad rap, these days (and deservedly so, whether or not we admit it) thanks to being called out by celebrity mums like Ashley Tisdale French. That side-chat.

Tisdale, 40, dropped a truth bomb to end all truth bombs when she published an essay in The Cut this week, saying she left a “toxic” star-studded LA mum group she belonged to due to its “mean girl” behaviour.

“By the time we started getting together for playdates and got the group chat going, I was certain that I’d found my village,” she wrote. “But over time, I began to wonder whether that was really true. I remember being left out of a couple of group hangs, and I knew about them because Instagram made sure it fed me every single photo and Instagram Story. I was starting to feel frozen out of the group, noticing every way that they seemed to exclude me.

“I could sense a growing distance between me and the other members of the group, who seemed to not even care that I wasn’t around much. When everyone else attended a birthday dinner together, I was met with excuses as to why I hadn’t been invited.” Tisdale went on to say she realised her group had a pattern of leaving someone out – “and that someone had become me”. So, she texted the group chat one final time, saying: “This is too high school for me and I don’t want to take part in it anymore.”

And it went off. For while Tisdale didn’t mention the name of the mums explicitly, she’s known to have been in a close girl gang with the likes of Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor – and Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, clapped back just a day after her essay went public.

On 6 January, Koma posted a fake magazine cover of himself, alongside the headline: “A mom group tell all through a father’s eyes: When You’re the Most Self-Obsessed Tone Deaf Person on Earth, Other Moms Tend to Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.” And he added (seemingly sarcastically): “Read my new interview with @thecut.”

Cue, I imagine: 31 notifications (eyes emoji, popcorn motif and bomb, bomb, bomb kapow!).

But was Tisdale wrong to expose the sharp nails and forked tongues of the classic mum group? I don’t think so. And this is why: because it’s all true (open-mouthed emoji, “she did not just say that!”)

I, for one, knew I had a problem the moment I felt the pressure to bitch about an acquaintance on a group, aptly, called “Breakaway”. Hands trembling, I typed (and typo-ed) my way through a snarky riposte ripping into what someone else had said that had pissed me off, before hitting “send” to my trusted circle of three friends, the ones with a sense of humour.

They were the ones, I told myself, who wouldn’t bat an eyelid about me being offended, disguised as a joke; the ones who had already eye-rolled and groaned and shared my unthinkable horror behind the scenes when the Year 8 school WhatsApp chat got split into two separate groups: with one named “Info & Comms” and the other titled “Opinions & Chat”.

And when, on said “Opinions & Chat”, a mum calling herself “Supermum” started banging on about how she’d taught her child Latin during the holidays; and why don’t the kids get more homework; and threatening to report the school to Ofsted for a particularly bad jacket potato, the first place I ranted about it (all of it)? “Breakaway”. My safe space, my circle of trust. Oh, and another group with a bunch of completely different women in it called “Bitches” (touché).

I’ve been guilty of it too many times to mention, I hold my hands up to that. From ranting about a friend’s terrible boyfriend (”why does she stay with a man who treats her badly and looks like a boiled egg?”) to Ozempic (“he must be on the jabs, nobody loses that much weight that quickly”) and even work ethic (they would be so good at that – why won’t they apply?), the lure of the side-snark is hard to resist.

And it’s not even limited to close friends, like Hilary and Ashley – my local neighbourhood WhatsApp group became a source of side-snide and contention, recently, when someone on the street blazed my The Nightmare Before Christmas homemade advent window, twice (beginning with the snarky, IRL comment: “Have you forgotten to take down your Halloween decorations?”). I found myself taking to social media to rant about it publicly and to draw a couple of hundred Instagram followers into my one-man band of disgruntled disbelief.

When the same woman (let’s call her *Sandra) went in for another jibe on the group chat, after she saw my advent efforts – “The bats make sense now!” she wrote, posting it to (let’s count them) 248 members – I went straight to the side chat before I could stop myself, posting a screenshot of her comment with the caption: “THE BATS ALWAYS MADE SENSE, SANDRA!” I even attached that gif of Elmo on fire, arms outstretched to the burning sky (if you know, you know). The side-chat is toxic – and that’s precisely what makes it so alluring.

Which is why I’ve made a New Year’s Resolution to stop doing it; to change my ways and to break free from the temptation to bitch; and to instead live by the adage: “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

Now, I wonder what people are saying in the side-chat about that...

*Names changed to protect the guilty and annoying.