Ashley Biden announces divorce from doctor husband after 13 years
Ashley is the youngest child of former President Joe Biden
The former first daughter, Ashley Biden, has filed for divorce from her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Howard Krein.
The two were married for more than 13 years before Biden, 44, filed for divorce in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Monday, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. To commemorate the occasion, the youngest child of the former president turned to social media.
In a since-expired Instagram Story, she was walking through the park as she was flashing a thumbs-up sign to the song “Freedom” by Beyoncé. She also shared a quote on her Story that read, “New life, means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before,” which was set to the song “Freedom Time” by Lauryn Hill.
Biden and Krein were married in Greenville, Delaware, in 2012. The ceremony had taken place at the same church where Biden was baptized, St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church.
The couple originally met in 2010 through Biden’s late brother, Beau, who died from cancer in 2015. Following their marriage, they moved into a $1.3 million home in Philadelphia, where Krein works as an otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
More to follow
