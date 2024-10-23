Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Ariana Grande hosted a private Wicked screening for Kim Kardashian’s family – and fans are wondering whether they spoke about their similar dating history.

On Tuesday (October 22), the Skims founder took to her Instagram Story to reveal her house was transformed in honor of the upcoming movie musical, which stars Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. “Okay, I just came home. Look what we’re watching tonight,” Kardashian said, as she shared footage of her house covered in pink and green.

A giant, pink balloon archway adorned with flowers was displayed at the front entrance, as well as official movie posters for the Wicked film, which hits theaters on November 22.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum then showed the inside of her home, as the floor was decked out in an emerald green rug à la The Emerald City. Bundles of pink flowers also lined the foyer, along with pink balloons hanging from the ceiling.

“Look what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us,” Kardashian said, as she panned toward a massive Wicked promotional poster featuring the movie’s other cast members: Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard. “I’ve never been more excited.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan was served pink and green-colored drinks for the private screening, which Kardashian shared photos of in another Instagram Story. She showcased the goodies in the private screening room, such as Wicked-themed Barbie dolls. Kardashian’s Skims brand also provided Wicked-themed pajamas for the private screening.

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian shares glimpse at lavish Wicked-themed decorations ( Instagram / Kim Kardashian )

In her final Instagram Story, the Kardashians star posed for a photo with Grande, Erivo, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan after the film. “We laughed, we cried (a few times) and we loved it so much!” Kardashian wrote over her post. “Thank you @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo for watching @wickedmovie with us tonight. The most magical pajama party.”

Following the reality TV star’s post, fans instantly realized that the photo-op marked one of the few times Kardashian and Grande have been seen together since their respective splits from Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson.

open image in gallery Goodies at the private screening included Wicked-themed drinks and Barbie dolls ( Instagram / Kim Kardashian )

The “Positions” singer, 31, was engaged to the comedian, 30, in June 2018 after just two months of dating. The pair called off their engagement in October that year. Meanwhile, Kardashian started dating Davidson following her debut SNL hosting gig in October 2021. They dated for nine months, confirming their breakup in August 2022.

“I wonder if Kim and Ariana have ever bonded about Pete lol,” one person wrote on X/Twitter, in response to Kardashian and Grande’s Wicked screening reunion.

“I just remembered that Ariana and Kim dated the same man,” another replied, while a third user jokingly said: “Ik Ariana and Kim ran to a different room and started gossiping about Peter so fast.”

open image in gallery ‘Thank you @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo for watching @wickedmovie with us tonight,’ Kardashian says ( Instagram / Kim Kardashian )

However, someone else aptly pointed out that “Kim has always showed love and support to Ariana,” even while she was dating the King of Staten Island star. In fact, Kardashian and Grande’s lives have intertwined long before Kardashian started dating Davidson.

In 2017, Kardashian attended Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” concert with her daughter, North West. Two years later, Grande made a guest appearance on Keeping Up with the Kardashians after Kris Jenner made a cameo in her music video for “Thank U, Next.”

Kardashian has also made subtle references to Grande’s songs on social media. Back in February 2022, six months before Kardashian and Davidson split, the billionaire businesswoman shared a photo of herself in an all-black ensemble, captioning the Instagram post: “Just like magic.”

Fans instantly believed the caption was in reference to Grande’s song “just like magic” from her 2020 album, Positions.

One month later, the “7 Rings” singer sent a gift box from her beauty company, R.E.M. Beauty, to her ex-fiancé’s then-girlfriend.

Following her split from Davidson, Grande went on to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May 2021. The pair separated in July 2023 after two years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in October of that year. As for Kardashian, she’s kept details surrounding her relationship status private, though she’s recently been linked to Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr.