Argos Black Friday deals start here and some prices won’t go lower before Christmas

Calling all bargain hunters: annual shopping extravaganza Black Friday is fast approaching, and everyone’s favourite high street stalwart Argos has already dropped its seasonal deals. With up to half-price savings across health and beauty and selected kitchen appliances, discounts offering up to a third off toys, garden, DIY, and much more, you won’t want to miss these impressive deals.

Better still, prices won’t go lower before Christmas on Price Guarantee badged products. If they do, Argos will give you a voucher for the difference.

Big-name brands at Argos with sizeable Black Friday savings include Apple, eufy, Shark, Ooni, and Philips. From tech to toys, all angles are covered. Whether you’re a new homeowner looking for a discounted Ooni pizza oven or KitchenAid mixer, love beauty and want to cash in on a Shark hair styler deal or are getting your Christmas shopping sorted with toys for the kids, now’s the time to scroll through these epic savings.

Discover Argos Black Friday deals

Tap into Black Friday tech discounts

MacBook Air ( Argos )

Have a student to buy a big present for, or need a new laptop for work? Apple is known for its scarce discounts during Black Friday, so we think your interest will be piqued by a whopping £300 off a MacBook Air. Especially when we share that this is its lowest-ever price at Argos and it will stay reduced until Christmas.

Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast or are shopping for one, there’s a cool £60 off a Playsuit Evolution racing seat right now, and it’s compatible with consoles, PCs and Apple Macs. Or, X Rocker has a versatile office chair doubling up as a gaming seat, with 20 per cent off. Add a HORI racing wheel for extra bonus gifting points.

Discover Argos Black Friday deals

Update your home with reduced-price buys

Ooni pizza oven ( Argos )

Planning ahead for festive parties? Get a tasty saving on an Ooni pizza oven with its price sliced by £50, or do some pre-Christmas baking for over £200 less, thanks to a yummy KitchenAid stand mixer deal. It’s the time of year for whipping up warming meals and you can save money and energy with a half-price Cookworks air fryer. Its 9l size will cater for the whole family and you can serve up everything from crispy chips to delicious roasts.

Or, when it comes to upgrading your interiors, there’s a sleek 30 per cent off across selected upholstery now, including a £34 saving on the Habitat Eppy fabric chair in on-trend leopard print. One thing’s for certain, your home will look spick and span on Christmas Day if you snap up eufy’s reduced-price robot vacuum and mop machine – so you can kick back and watch festive films courtesy of a Samsung LED TV at its lowest-ever Argos price.

Discover Argos Black Friday deals

Shop top toy deals and beauty savings to get Santa lists sorted

Urban Gorilla bike ( Argos )

Tick off stocking fillers and big presents alike by getting ahead of your Christmas shopping with Argos’s Black Friday deals. Save up to 30 per cent on toys, including the standout Christmas morning surprise that is a new Urban Gorilla bike, reduced by £40. Beauty aficionados will be hot on the heels of any Shark savings, so the brand’s FlexStyle 5-in-1 hair tool reaching its lowest-ever price at Argos is perfectly timed for party season.

Save big with these Argos Black Friday deals now