Fast food chain Arby’s closes down yet another restaurant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arby’s has closed down yet another restaurant after already shuttering dozens of locations.

The fast food chain, known for its roast beef sandwiches and curly fries, closed its location near the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia for good.

Arby’s broke this devastating news for meat lovers the old-fashioned way — with a sign on the door of the restaurant.

“This Arbys Location is Permanently Closed,” was written with a red marker on a piece of white paper taped to the glass door as pictured in an article published earlier this month by The Burn, a news site covering Ashburn, Virginia. The location was also listed as “permanently closed” on Google Maps.

The Burn reported, citing Loudoun County property records, that the Arby’s location was built in 2008. The fast food chain was founded in 1964.

open image in gallery Arby’s has closed down yet another restaurant after shuttering dozens of locations ( Rich Fury/Getty Images )

It’s unclear why the location closed. The Independent has reached out to Arby’s for comment.

McDonald’s told investors last November that foot traffic from low-income customers had dropped by nearly double digits across the fast food industry.

“Happy Meals at McDonald’s are prohibitively expensive for some people, because there’s been so much inflation,” one analyst, Adam Josephson, told the Los Angeles Times at the time.

open image in gallery The popular fast food chain closed its location near the Washington Dulles International Airport ( Google Earth )

Despite the restaurant closures the company has faced in recent years, Arby’s is the third-largest sandwich chain in the United States in terms of sales, according to QSR Magazine, which covers restaurant news.

The magazine reported last month that Arby’s had 3,365 restaurants in the country at the end of 2024, which was a net decrease of 48 locations from the year before. Money site The Street reported last November that Arby’s had closed at least 14 locations across eight states in 2025.

According to the Arby’s website, there are currently 3,272 locations in the U.S. The Dulles location was not on the list of restaurants in Virginia.