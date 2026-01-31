Fast food chain Arby’s closes down yet another restaurant
The restaurant closure came after McDonald’s said that foot traffic from low-income customers had dropped by nearly double digits across the fast food industry
Arby’s has closed down yet another restaurant after already shuttering dozens of locations.
The fast food chain, known for its roast beef sandwiches and curly fries, closed its location near the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia for good.
Arby’s broke this devastating news for meat lovers the old-fashioned way — with a sign on the door of the restaurant.
“This Arbys Location is Permanently Closed,” was written with a red marker on a piece of white paper taped to the glass door as pictured in an article published earlier this month by The Burn, a news site covering Ashburn, Virginia. The location was also listed as “permanently closed” on Google Maps.
The Burn reported, citing Loudoun County property records, that the Arby’s location was built in 2008. The fast food chain was founded in 1964.
It’s unclear why the location closed. The Independent has reached out to Arby’s for comment.
McDonald’s told investors last November that foot traffic from low-income customers had dropped by nearly double digits across the fast food industry.
“Happy Meals at McDonald’s are prohibitively expensive for some people, because there’s been so much inflation,” one analyst, Adam Josephson, told the Los Angeles Times at the time.
Despite the restaurant closures the company has faced in recent years, Arby’s is the third-largest sandwich chain in the United States in terms of sales, according to QSR Magazine, which covers restaurant news.
The magazine reported last month that Arby’s had 3,365 restaurants in the country at the end of 2024, which was a net decrease of 48 locations from the year before. Money site The Street reported last November that Arby’s had closed at least 14 locations across eight states in 2025.
According to the Arby’s website, there are currently 3,272 locations in the U.S. The Dulles location was not on the list of restaurants in Virginia.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks