Karren Brady left feeling ‘unsafe’ at £6m mansion after four break-ins in one day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Karren Brady has shared her horror after a burglar broke into her £6m Belgravia mansion four times in 16 hours.

The businesswoman and star of The Apprentice said has struggled to sleep since the series of “targeted” break-ins at the house, which have had a “profound impact” on her family.

Brady, her former footballer husband Paul Peschisolido, and their two children were left feeling paranoid about any sudden noises after the break-ins by Gregory Adane.

The former chef, 41, broke into a basement storage area multiple times at the five-bedroom terraced house on May 16 last year.

Adane took cycling tops, a £1,700 Prada bad and Amazon parcels worth a total of £2,572 after entering the property four times while Brady was out working.

On Thursday (20 March), he walked free from London’s Southwark crown court with an 18-month suspected sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary and theft.

In an impact statement, Brady asked the court to take into account the “full extent of harm” and “psychological toll” Adane’s crimes had on her.

open image in gallery Karren Brady has revealed she feels ‘unsafe’ in her home after four break-ins in one day ( PA Archive )

The Apprentice star said she felt “targeted, watched, and exploited” following the series of breaks-ins at her Belgravia home – a highly wealthy area that has also been home to Sean Connery, Joan Collins and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

She wrote: “Knowing that a stranger invaded my personal space, went through my belongings and had total disregard for my privacy has left me feeling vulnerable and unsettled.

“Before this crime, I felt safe in my home. That feeling has now been shattered.

“The fact that someone trespassed on to my property, not once but four times, has made me feel as though I was being targeted, watched and exploited.

“The fact that the burglar came back multiple times shows a blatant disregard for the law and a complete lack of respect for my property and personal security.”

open image in gallery ‘The Apprentice’ star said she has had trouble sleeping since her home was repeatedly broken into

Brady continued: “His repeated targeting of my property has changed the way I live my life. What used to feel like a safe and secure space now feels vulnerable. I am not comfortable being at home when I am on my own, as I wake up at the slightest noise.

“I have stepped up my security. I put the alarm on during the day, double-lock the doors and had security lights fitted at considerable cost to me … I no longer feel comfortable leaving my home for extended ­periods.”

Judge David Tomlinson offered Adnane a “last chance” but said any breaches of his order will “undoubtedly” result in prison, per MailOnline.