5 new podcasts to listen to this week

This week’s podcast picks are for the lovers of TV, film, sports and in real life conversations.

1. Angie Martinez IRL

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Life

Telling the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable, is something TV presenter and author Charlamagne tha God has had to get comfortable with.

In the latest episode of Angie Martinez IRL, radio host Angie Martinez and The Breakfast Club host explore how the truth has encouraged him to grow as a person, and become more accountable to his loved ones.

Martinez and Charlamagne discuss the impact of his infidelity – and why he has decided to stop cheating on his wife – karma, and the benefits of being our authentic selves.

The pair also talk about how their media ethics have evolved, and the art of talking to complicated people.

Martinez has a way of asking her guests hard questions from a place of empathy, it’s why Angie Martinez IRL is always a thought-provoking and transformative listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. Apple and Snakes: The Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Arts

Since Apple and Snakes: The Podcast returned for its fourth season, host British-Nigerian poet and author Yomi Sode has spoken to guests including Suli Breaks, Reece Williams, and Keith Jarrett.

In the latest episode, Sophia Thakur joins Sode and a live audience to explore what it’s really like to live as a poet – on and off the stage.

The pair reflects on her earliest entry points into spoken word – she discovered Def Poetry Jam on YouTube – and how her performance style has evolved to an intimate, soft-power delivery.

“If you speak quieter people have to listen more, people have to lean in,” admits Thakur.

Thakur, who is also an author, shares her poem titled Affirmation during the episode, and unpacks how self-validation, faith, and emotional honesty shape her writing process.

If you want to hear from black poets in Britain, then add Apple and Snakes: The Podcast to your rotation.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. Whistleblowers

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Sports

Whistleblowers is a football podcast lifting the lid on the parts of the game no one else talks about.

In each episode, hosts Gordon Smart, ex-elite referee Mark Clattenburg and veteran journalist Ian Ladyman use their authority to share their insights on what really goes on in the referee’s room, how clubs spin crises, and who’s pulling the strings behind the scenes.

This week, Smart and Clattenburg are joined by content creator Joel Beya, to discuss the importance of the playoffs and whether the current system should be changed.

They also chat about creating more competitiveness for mid-table teams, how footballers can build more trust with their fans and Beya’s transition into football media.

Whether you are a football fan or not, Whistleblowers is a great podcast for anyone who wants a greater grasp of the game.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. Kermode & Mayo’s Take

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Arts

Kermode & Mayo’s Take is the podcast where Mark Kermode and Simon Mayo discuss everything from essential film and TV reviews, and non-movie related stuff.

In the latest episode, the time has come for the hosts to share their hot takes on the best and worst films of the year, starting with musical drama biopic, Song Sung Blue.

Kermode and Mayo talk about the key elements of the film, and how Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson shine in their performances.

Before going through emails sent by listeners on the best and worst films of the year, the duo give a commendation of Peter Hujar’s Day, which follows the everyday life on the Seventies Downtown New York arts scene of the titular photographer, played by Ben Whishaw.

If you are looking for a podcast that celebrates TV and film, then have a listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

Spotlight on…

5. Soundtracking with Edith Bowman

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Arts

Soundtracking with Edith Bowman is a film and TV podcast offering in-depth, intimate conversations about the relationship between music and storytelling.

In the latest episode, Australian musician and composer Warren Ellis joins host and broadcaster Edith Bowman to discuss his score for The Death Of Bunny Munro, which he composed with singer and musician Nick Cave.

The film is based on Cave’s novel, and stars Matt Smith as a salesman who takes his son on a road trip around Sussex, after his wife’s suicide at the same time a serial killer is operating in the area.

After spending a few minutes introducing each other to their dogs, Bowman and Ellis chat about the intentions behind the film.

They also explore why the film was a “crash course therapy session” for Ellis and why working on it “changed his life”.

Soundtracking with Edith Bowman takes a thoughtful approach into the exploration of film and TV.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)