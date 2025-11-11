Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple has perplexed consumers with their latest product launch: a designer sock to carry your iPhone.

Well, they’ve actually called it an “iPhone Pocket” but it’s essentially a knitted piece of fabric with a hole to snugly encase your iPhone, which you can wear cross-body, like a bag or a phone strap.

This limited-edition collaboration with the Japanese fashion label Issey Miyake is available for an eye-watering $229.95, in blue, brown or black. A shorter version is available in additional color options (including bright orange, yellow, purple, pink, and turquoise) for $149.95, which can be hooked over your arm or tied to a bag.

After the collaboration was announced Wednesday (11 November), consumers have been sharing their confusion over the product and its high price point, with one person writing on Instagram: “This is a sock y’all.”

Others remarked on how the iPhone pocket doesn’t have a secure fastening or zip, which will only aid phone snatchers.

open image in gallery Apple’s ‘iPhone Pocket’ ( Apple )

“Making it easier to steal! Great,” wrote one commenter, as another added: “In London it will be ripped off your arm in a nano second.”

“Imagine spending my money on a phone sock,” said another. “All this and they charge us extra for the adapter.”

Comparisons have been made to the Noughties creation of the iPod sock, a set of multi-colored knit socks introduced by Apple in 2004 as a case for its portable media players. The product was discontinued by 2012.

“The iPod sock is back,” wrote one person on Instagram, as another chimed: “Like the iPod sock….?”

open image in gallery Japanese fashion label Issey Miyake is behind the fabric for Apple’s ‘iPhone Pocket’ ( Apple )

Apple said the new product was “inspired by the concept of ‘a piece of cloth’ and features a singular 3D-knitted construction designed to fully enclose iPhone, while expanding to fit your everyday items.”

The mesh fabric references the original pleats fabric originated by Issey Miyake, from the brand’s popular line, Pleats Please.

The product description reads: “When stretched, the open textile subtly reveals its contents and allows you to peek at your iPhone display.”

“Born out of the idea of creating an additional pocket, while also being playful and versatile, iPhone Pocket is available in a short strap length (in eight colors), and a long strap length (in three colors), suitable for a variety of wearing styles such as handholding, tying onto bags, or wearing directly on your body.”