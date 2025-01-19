Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anne-Marie Duff has spoken out about her brother Eddie’s devastating diagnosis of young-onset dementia.

The Bad Sisters star’s sibling, who is now 56, was diagnosed with the condition nine years ago while in his 40s. However, the actor believes her brother’s symptoms began roughly 14 years ago.

Duff said she noticed Eddie began struggling with his daily routine and arriving to work late or getting the wrong bus. Eventually, he lost his job as a researcher.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Duff admitted she initially suspected her brother could be drinking or taking drugs as she questioned why he could no longer “keep it together”.

The actor was between performances at the National Theatre when her brother’s GP called her to tell her Eddie had experienced what appeared to be a panic attack and hadn’t known where he was.

Eddie was then referred to the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in Queen’s Square, London, where he stayed for three weeks before his diagnosis.

“It was sad, because he couldn’t accept it and he couldn’t fully comprehend it. It’s quite aggressive when it’s very early onset,” Duff said.

open image in gallery Anne-Marie Duff has opened up about her brother’s young-onset dementia diagnosis ( Getty Images )

“He just said, ‘OK, when I get to the other side of this …’ It was very sad,” she added.

Dementia is described as ‘young onset’ when symptoms develop before the age of 65, according to Dementia UK – the specialist dementia nurse charity. There is no cure for the disease.

On average, people live between eight to 10 years after an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. However, some live for a further 20 years or more.

Young-onset dementia is often discovered late due to doctors attributing symptoms to the menopause or stress, experts at the Alzheimer’s Society have warned per The Sunday Times.

Eddie had no job, partner or children to care for him when he received his diagnosis and was moved into state-funded supportive housing.

open image in gallery Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle, Sharon Horgan, Duff, and Eve Hewson in ‘Bad Sisters’ ( Apple TV )

As Duff’s brother’s condition has progressed, the actor and her family have struggled to find him the specialist round-the-clock care he needs to keep him safe.

Eddie was previously allocated a social worker. However, when she was removed from his case, nobody was assigned to replace her. “The care system is a mess,” Duff said.

The Shameless star maintained that, despite her brother’s worsening condition, her family have managed to still share happy moments together.

open image in gallery Duff described the care system as a ‘mess’ and said finding her brother specialist care has been a ‘nightmare’ ( PA Archive )

“We’re always giggling and we’re always laughing. And you will get precious memories, even though the memories are cobwebs,” she said.

Duff added she worries for full-time carers. “All the love in the world is not going to make you able to care for somebody with dementia,” she said.

“People feel they ought to be able to be a caregiver and that somehow, all of that will transcend reality.”