Anna Wintour reveals why her grandchildren’s nickname for her used to be ‘dog’

Anna Wintour has revealed why her grandchildren used to call her by a strange nickname: “Dog.”

The editor-in-chief of Vogue, 74, spoke candidly about her dynamics with her family during an episode of the Origins with Crush Jumbo podcast, which aired on September 3. Wintour is the mother of two adult children – Charles, 39, and Bee, 37 – who she shared with her late ex-husband, David Shaffer. She’s also a grandmother, as Charles is the father of two children, Caroline, seven, and Ella, five. Bea has a two-year-old son, Oliver.

Speaking to podcast host Crush Jumbo, Wintour acknowledged that she doesn’t necessarily see herself having more than three grandchildren down the line.

“I’d love more, but that might be it,” she said. “No, they’re great. They’re great.”

When asked what her grandchildren call her, she said it was just “Anna,” as opposed to common nicknames like grandma or grandmother. While opening up about her conversations with her grandchildren, she then shared that they actually used to call her “dog.”

“We don’t talk about [work]. We play tennis. We discuss the dogs. When they were little, they always saw me – we have three dogs – with the dogs So they used to call me ‘dog,’” Wintour continued. “But you know, I’m the lady with the, with the dogs, three dogs.”

This isn’t the first time that Wintour has discussed her relationship with her grandchildren. During her “73 Questions with Vogue” session in 2022, Wintour was asked who she last had a FaceTime call with, to which she responded: “My grandchildren.” When asked what her grandchildren call her, she simply said: “Anna.”

During the episode of Origins with Crush Jumbo, the British actor shared a sweet voice note from Wintour’s daughter, who was describing all the things that made her mother special.

“When I think about what separates my mom from others is how incredibly supportive she is of the people in her life. I’ve never met anyone so excited to celebrate the success of others. She lights up when she has the chance to honor or toast someone’s achievements, which she often does with themed cakes,” Bea said. “She’s just such a cheerleader of anyone lucky enough to be in her world.”

Bea also acknowledged that along with celebrating success, her mother is quick to be in someone’s corner when they are “struggling.”

“She is the first to pick up the phone to see how she can help,” Bea added about Wintour. “To get on a plane, to be there for someone. To see what someone needs. She really defines unconditional love and is certainly the most supportive person I know.”

After hearing the voice note, Wintour went on to gush about her daughter and the time they spend together, which includes co-planning an annual dinner before the Tony Awards.

“Bea will spend weeks, months planning these cakes around each of the plays that whoever it is has been nominated for,” the fashion designer added. “She is more of the cake person than I am.”