Tennis star Anna Kournikova seen in public for first time in years in wheelchair

Former pro tennis player Anna Kournikova was recently spotted in a wheelchair, sparking concerns about her health.

Photos of Kournikova were captured at Bal Harbour Shops in Miami, Florida, showing her sitting in a wheelchair with an orthopedic boot on one of her feet. She was seen wearing black-tinted sunglasses with a matching black hoodie and sweatpants.

Kournikova, who retired from playing tennis when she was 21 years old over a series of back and spinal injuries, was accompanied by two of her daughters Lucy, seven, and Mary, four, and a few friends. The paparazzi photos were published by the Daily Mail.

The Grand Slam doubles champion has not revealed any details about her injury. The Independent has reached out to her representatives for comment.

The retired tennis player has largely kept her life private aside from the occasional tribute Instagram post to the father of her children and long-term boyfriend, Enrique Iglesias.

The Spanish singer and Kournikova have been dating since 2001 after the ex-tennis pro appeared as Iglesias’s love interest in the music video for his hit single “Escape.”

open image in gallery Anna Kournikova and boyfriend Enrique Iglesias in 2006 ( Getty Images )

Iglesias has previously spoken about their decision not to get married.

“I've never really thought marriage would make a difference,” he explained in an interview with Parade magazine back in 2012.

“Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love somebody more because of a piece of paper. Nowadays, it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent, period.”

Nevertheless, Kournikova added Iglesias’s last name to her own on her Instagram profile back in 2022, sparking speculation that the pair had tied the knot.

At the time she posted a rare photograph of their family to celebrate the singer’s 47th birthday. In the photo, Kournikova and the “Hero” singer are sitting on the grass with their twins Nicholas and Lucy sitting on their mother’s lap, while Mary sits on top of her father’s shoulders.

Kournikova wrote in the caption of her post: “Happy Birthday to the most amazing Dad! We super love you!!!”

Fans were delighted by the rare family snap, with several commenting “finally” under the post.

Kournikova also posted on Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day last year, showing off three photos of Iglesias with each of their three children. “Happy Father’s Day to my man @enriqueiglesias. And to All the Dad’s!!!” she captioned the June 2024 post.