Popular hard cider brand launches Valentine’s Day program letting you exchange your exes leftover things for cash
The deadline to register for the promotion is February 20
A popular brand of hard cider has announced a new way for people to make extra money this upcoming Valentine’s Day.
Angry Orchard recently launched its Ex-Change program, where customers can turn in old items from their exes that they never returned for cold, hard cash.
To participate in the promotion, customers need to register for a free Angry Orchard Ex-Change Kit, which will come with packing materials and a prepaid shipping label. The packages will then be sent to the Angry Orchard House, where the items will be sorted or donated.
As for what to send in, the Angry Orchard website suggests “the forgotten hoodie, dusty vinyl collection or that hideous poster that never matched anything in your place anyway.”
The deadline to register for a kit is February 20.
“Valentine’s Day has a way of stirring up plenty of frustrations, and at Angry Orchard, we love helping our drinkers find the fun in all of it,” Matt Withington, the brand’s senior director of marketing, said about the promotion.
“The Ex-Change program lets our fans turn their breakup baggage into something they actually want: a fridge stocked with cider.”
The news of the brand’s current deal comes amid a recent survey from dining reservation site OpenTable, which discovered that more Americans view the love-themed holiday as a day for everyone and not just lovers.
Some 58 percent of people believe dining alone is more socially acceptable than in past years, and another 57 percent believe that Valentine’s Day is “becoming more about celebrating all relationships than just romantic,” the survey found.
The findings indicate that a cultural shift is happening, led by Gen Z. Some 70 percent of the demographic are leaning into the idea that Valentine’s is about more than romantic relationships.
“Gen-Z is leading the charge in making Valentine's Day more inclusive,” OpenTable vice president for restaurant sales and services, Cheryl Paniagua, said in a statement.
That mentality has helped catapult Valentine’s offshoots into the limelight. February 13, unofficially reserved for women to celebrate “Galentine’s Day,” saw restaurant reservations leap 34 percent last year compared to 2024, OpenTable found.
On Palentine’s Day — a loose term for the celebration of Valentine’s Day with friends instead of romantic interests — Gen Z is responsible for driving group reservations this year, with 60 percent of them saying they’re likely to celebrate February 14 with friends instead of partners.
In fact, 43 percent of Americans celebrating Galentine’s or Palentine’s plan to strike up new platonic friendships.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks