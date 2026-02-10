Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular brand of hard cider has announced a new way for people to make extra money this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

Angry Orchard recently launched its Ex-Change program, where customers can turn in old items from their exes that they never returned for cold, hard cash.

To participate in the promotion, customers need to register for a free Angry Orchard Ex-Change Kit, which will come with packing materials and a prepaid shipping label. The packages will then be sent to the Angry Orchard House, where the items will be sorted or donated.

As for what to send in, the Angry Orchard website suggests “the forgotten hoodie, dusty vinyl collection or that hideous poster that never matched anything in your place anyway.”

The deadline to register for a kit is February 20.

open image in gallery Customers will have the opportunity to turn in items from their exes in exchange for cash in a new Angry Orchard promotion ( Getty Images )

“Valentine’s Day has a way of stirring up plenty of frustrations, and at Angry Orchard, we love helping our drinkers find the fun in all of it,” Matt Withington, the brand’s senior director of marketing, said about the promotion.

“The Ex-Change program lets our fans turn their breakup baggage into something they actually want: a fridge stocked with cider.”

open image in gallery The brand revealed the packaging material and shipping label will be provided for free ( Getty )

The news of the brand’s current deal comes amid a recent survey from dining reservation site OpenTable, which discovered that more Americans view the love-themed holiday as a day for everyone and not just lovers.

Some 58 percent of people believe dining alone is more socially acceptable than in past years, and another 57 percent believe that Valentine’s Day is “becoming more about celebrating all relationships than just romantic,” the survey found.

The findings indicate that a cultural shift is happening, led by Gen Z. Some 70 percent of the demographic are leaning into the idea that Valentine’s is about more than romantic relationships.

“Gen-Z is leading the charge in making Valentine's Day more inclusive,” OpenTable vice president for restaurant sales and services, Cheryl Paniagua, said in a statement.

That mentality has helped catapult Valentine’s offshoots into the limelight. February 13, unofficially reserved for women to celebrate “Galentine’s Day,” saw restaurant reservations leap 34 percent last year compared to 2024, OpenTable found.

On Palentine’s Day — a loose term for the celebration of Valentine’s Day with friends instead of romantic interests — Gen Z is responsible for driving group reservations this year, with 60 percent of them saying they’re likely to celebrate February 14 with friends instead of partners.

In fact, 43 percent of Americans celebrating Galentine’s or Palentine’s plan to strike up new platonic friendships.