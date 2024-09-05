How to avoid falling into a rut in later life

Support truly

New research challenges presumptions that older people can be stuck in their ways and fall into a rut during retirement.

Findings from the Censuswide survey of 2,000 people in Great Britain (half of which were aged 60 and over) found that 85% of the over-60 group said that they have a flexible approach to life.

Also, over half (54%) of the seniors said that the opportunity to be spontaneous is a benefit of this flexible outlook.

However, more than half (62%) of the younger generations surveyed thought that over-60s are inflexible when it comes to new technology – although 89% of seniors surveyed said that tech developments have helped improve their lives.

“The assumption that over 60s are inflexible should be challenged – we have embraced and benefitted from significant changes over the years,” explains broadcaster and journalist Angela Rippon. “Many new technologies, such as the internet and mobile phones, have vastly improved our lives.

“Smart meters are another good example,” adds Rippon. “They do away with the manual readings and energy cost confusion of analogue meters, and could also help you to get rewarded for being flexible with your energy use.”

Learning new things, whether that be technology or taking up a new hobby, can be a good way to keep things interesting as a senior. If you want to avoid falling into a rut later in life, here are some tips of how to keep things fresh and fulfilling…

Be spontaneous and try new things

“Make a conscious decision to try new things,” recommendsLowri Dowthwaite-Walsh, cognitive behavioural psychotherapist and honorary senior lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire. “Whether that’s trying different foods, travelling to work a different way, or striking up a conversation with a stranger, this can be a great way to add spontaneity and fun to your life.”

Fiona Lambert, 61-year-old lifestyle and fitness influencer and author of Invincible Not Invisible, agrees and has made it her mission to make her 60s the best years of her life.

She loves trying new things and encourages other seniors to do the same.

“I wanted to see turning 60, as not an end to, but a beginning of the best years of my life. I wanted to feel invincible not invisible,” reflects Lambert. “I wrote a book, became an influencer, climbed Kilimanjaro for a charity to support disadvantaged women and signed up for lots of new experiences.”

Keep connected

“Staying connected to others and the natural world is extremely important for keeping a positive mood and having fun,” says Dowthwaite-Walsh, who specialises in positive psychology and the science of happiness.

“Make sure to get out and about and see people regularly to ensure you don’t feel a loss to your social functioning,” adds Dowthwaite-Walsh. “Seeing others’ facial expressions is really good for us – even the simple act of sharing a smile can lift our mood significantly.”

Refresh your style

Get a fashionable friend to help you find your signature style.

“If you have a friend you think looks fabulous, ask them to come and help you have a wardrobe edit and suggest different styling options,” suggests Lambert. “Or if you can afford the treat, take them shopping with you and be open to try new styles, colours and combinations that push you out of your comfort zone.”

Daring to wear a bold colour palette can help bolster your confidence.

“I’m a big advocate of wearing colour as it fills you with confidence and can enhance a positive mood,” adds Lambert. “Live life colourfully!”

Start a new hobby

“Take up a hobby you have been putting off, pull out the crafts or do that DIY job you’ve always wanted to do to bring more fun into your life,” suggests Dowthwaite-Walsh. “It’s important to be curious and learn something new while you have time.

“Keeping your mind active through learning will lift your mood,” adds Dowthwaite-Walsh. “Try to avoid watching too much television as this is a passive activity that has been linked to a depressed mood and can make you feel more apathetic.”

Stay active

Implement some exercise and activity into your daily routine.

“There are all sorts of things to view on YouTube, you can try anything from cardio to Dancercise to Zumba to kickboxing to HIIT,” says Lambert. “Get a friend to do this with you. It’s a sure-fire way to have the giggles as well as work out!”

Try journaling

“Keep a journal of things you’re grateful for everyday before you sleep,” suggests Lambert. “It gets you in such a positive mood and more than a diary, reminds you of all you have achieved and have to be thankful for in life when you look back on it.”