WNBA star Angel Reese has addressed the speculation surrounding her net worth.

During a recent appearance at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, panelist Speedy Morman asked Reese whether her reported net worth of $2 million was “inaccurate.”

“Yeah,” the Chicago Sky star simply replied, according to a video shared to X/Twitter. Reese, who had a straight look on her face, clarified that the estimated net worth was “way off” her actual fortune.

She then acknowledged how grateful she was to be financially stable, noting that it was “not just a luxury” for her.

“It’s a luxury for everyone around me,” Reese explained. “I’m able to soon retire my mom. I can pay my mom’s mortgage. My family, everybody’s taken care of. I bring my friends here.”

She emphasized how happy her friends were to also be in Vegas, and acknowledged how her tight-knit group has helped her throughout her success.

Angel Reese says her reported net worth of $2m is ‘way off’ ( Getty Images )

“I have a really good circle around me, and I think that’s really important,” the basketball star added. “My friend here, she gets to work. She does my managing stuff.”

“Just being able to have a great support system around me, and then putting them on and being able to have the luxury of them having whatever is also a benefit,” she concluded.

Reese has previously opened up about her finances. During an Instagram livestream last month, the 22-year-old forward confessed she “wouldn’t even be able to live” on her annual basketball salary alone.

“I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all,” she said, according to a clip reposted by Plugged Soundz. “I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay at [in Chicago]. I’m gonna do the math real quick.”

After the Louisiana State University alum calculated her spending, noting that her rent is $8,000 per month, she exclaimed: “I’m living beyond my means!”

“I wouldn’t even be able to get a sandwich if I wanted to,” she added. “I wouldn’t be able to eat. I wouldn’t be able to live.”

In 2024, Reese signed a four-year contract with the Chicago Sky worth $324,383. According to Spotrac, an online sports financial system, Reese is expected to earn an annual salary of $73,439 for the 2024 WNBA season.

However, much like fellow WNBA star Caitlin Clark, Reese could earn over $1 million from brand deals and endorsements. She ​​signed a multi-year deal with Reebok, which saw the basketball star create her personal collection of products called “Angel’s Picks.”

She has also signed endorsement deals with brands like Beats by Dre, Tampax, Airbnb, Amazon, Playstation, Bose, Raising Cane’s, Sonic, and Mielle Organics worth an estimated total of $1.8 million, per Spotrac.

During her debut WNBA season with Chicago Sky, Reese became the first rookie with an All-Star Game double-double. She’s also the first WNBA player to record back-to-back games of 20 or more rebounds, with her 24 double-doubles breaking the league’s rookie record.

Reese has had a busy offseason too, as she was spotted at Usher’s concert in Los Angeles last September. The following month, she attended the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wearing a red crochet dress with spaghetti straps.