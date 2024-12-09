Amy Adams shares the reason didn’t wear makeup in public for ‘years’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amy Adams’ daughter didn’t want her mother wearing makeup in public.

In a recent interview with People, the 50-year-old Nightbitch actress revealed how her daughter once made a heartfelt request.

“She didn’t like me wearing makeup,” Adams recalls. “She’s like, ‘I just want you to look like Mom, not like Amy Adams.’ And I was like, ‘You got it.’”

For years, Adams honored her daughter’s wishes, opting for a natural look wherever they went. “I mean, I sneaked some mascara,” she says with a chuckle, “but yeah, I wouldn’t wear makeup because she wanted me to be just mom.”

Now a teenager, Aviana has turned her attention to her mom’s wardrobe. “I’m usually the least manicured at my household,” says Adams. “But lately, per my daughter’s request, I’m working on an upgrade. She’s like, ‘You can’t wear workout clothes if you’re not working out, Mom,’” Adams shares with a laugh. “‘You can’t just do the leisure part of athleisure.’”

At home with husband Darren Le Gallo and Aviana, Adams admits she’s often the last one to get ready. “I will help my daughter get ready. My husband will get ready,” she says. “I will be helping her, I run around or I braid her hair. And I’m always the last person to get ready … usually [on my end] there’s a ponytail involved, maybe a hat, and I think it’s been that way since she was born.”

open image in gallery Amy Adams revealed her daughter has a big say over her wardrobe ( Getty Images )

The family recently attended the Toronto International Film Festival together in September for the debut of Nightbitch, marking Aviana’s first red-carpet experience. “It was really great to share that with her,” Adams says. “I just love her.”

Adams also shared how Aviana showed her support during a nerve-wracking moment. “I get really nervous about public speaking, and she’s never been around me [in those moments]. She was like, ‘Mom, you do this all the time. You got this!’ She was supporting me, it was so sweet.”

During a Live with Kelly and Mark appearance on December 6, Adams spoke on whether her daughter might follow in her footsteps. “If it feeds her soul and she loves it, I’m here for it,” Adams said. “But so far, she has no interest.”

Adams met her husband Le Gallo in an acting class in 2001, and the pair have been together for over two decades. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aviana, in May 2010.

In a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair, Adams described Le Gallo as a grounding influence in her life, highlighting the mutual respect in their relationship. “He’s a real artist, and he has a great sense of integrity,” Adams shared.

They later married in a private ceremony in May 2015, 14 years after meeting. According to People, their wedding was described as an intimate event with close friends and family in attendance.