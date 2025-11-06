Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlotte Cripps’s column on her daughter’s growing “Americanese” – from saying “elevator” to “candy” – sparked a lively debate among Independent readers about the spread of Americanisms in British English.

Many lamented what they saw as the erosion of traditional expressions – and several worried that constant exposure to US media is not only changing children’s vocabulary but also their behaviour and ways of thinking.

One reader said children now mimic cartoon characters when they speak, while others pointed out that adults are just as guilty, with phrases like “working mom”, “gas” and “couch” seeping into conversations.

Meanwhile, some readers noted that many Americanisms have older English roots, while another – writing from Canada – argued that language evolution is natural and harmless.

Overall, readers were united in noticing the linguistic shift, but were divided over whether it’s a cultural loss or simply the English language doing what it has always done – adapt.

Here’s what you had to say:

Insidious

When I was young (now in my late 60s), English people used to say “far better”, not “way better”, and “relaxed”, as “chill” didn’t even exist!

I’m not criticising, as I also now inadvertently use quite a few Americanisms, although I try not to. It’s all very insidious!

Dr Archie

‘Fire truck’ or ‘fire engine’?

I’ve noticed my two-year-old grandson saying “fire truck” instead of “fire engine”.

Many US names for things are nonsense in proper English.

Fur-Q

Better roots in ‘proper English’

Many Americanisms have better “proper English” roots than British English.

Both versions of English have diverged from that spoken a century or two ago.

RJM

American TV and drifting language

I am increasingly finding that when watching American films (nearly typed “movie”) and dramas, the “American” language is slowly drifting, and I cannot follow a conversation...

Plonk

‘Working mom’ and ‘gas’

Creeping Americanisms aren’t confined to children. A lady recently used the phrase in her out-of-office email: “I’m a working mom”. Adults are now calling petrol “gas”; in the motorcycle world, a mudguard is often now a fender.

KlikKurtis

Words that vanished years ago

When I was a kid in Canada, we had a few words that I assume were from Britain, like “Chesterfield” for what is now called a couch. (I don’t think we ever used “rubbish”, “pavement”, “flat” or the like.) They all vanished years ago, which I attribute to the prevalence of TV and the fact that most programmes are made in the US.

I don’t lose too much sleep over it. Whether the moving room lifts me to the next floor up or elevates me to it doesn’t affect its performance.

soccerdad

‘Movie’ or ‘film’?

It’s afflicting the elderly too – had to correct my 81-year-old mum the other day when she called the sofa a couch. She’s also started saying “movie” rather than “film”. This is due to her spending too much time sitting on said sofa watching American TV programmes, but given her age I suppose I’ll have to forgive her :)

DrG

Do sneakers 'sneak'?

Do sidewalks 'walk'? Is petrol a liquid or a gas? Do sneakers 'sneak'? Do cookies 'cook'? Do flashlights flash? Do you 'rest' in a restroom?

Tabbers

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

