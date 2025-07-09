Mattress chain store operating in five states files for bankruptcy
American Mattress filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware, affecting only its 52 stores in Illinois and Indiana.
American Mattress, the Illinois‑based specialty bedding retailer operating over 95 stores across five states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Filed Sunday in Delaware under its corporate name AFM Mattress Co., LLC, the petition applies solely to the chain’s 52 locations in Illinois and Indiana, with stores in Michigan, Florida, and Missouri remaining unaffected as non‑debtor affiliates.
Company records state that both assets and liabilities fall between $1 million and $10 million, with 100 to 199 creditors listed.
Among its top unsecured creditors are five major bedding manufacturers: Adventure Mattress, Serta/Simmons, Tempur‑Pedic, Bedding Industries of America, and Customatic Sleep Technologies, owed a combined total of around $2.06 million, Furniture Today reports.
During an initial hearing on Tuesday, AFM Mattress Co. representative Mike Kenna said American Mattress faced a “perfect storm” of financial pressures over the past 18 months, according to the outlet. These included a slowdown in consumer spending due to election‑year uncertainty, costly line resets from two primary mattress vendors and nearly $3 million in expenses tied to showroom remerchandising.
While many of its stores remain profitable, underperforming locations weighed heavily on the chain, prompting the Chapter 11 protection to shed unprofitable leases and restructure operations.
There have been no announced layoffs or store closures as a result of the filing.
American Mattress requested court approval to continue standard operations, including payroll, taxes, utilities, and insurance payments.
The next scheduled hearing is set for August 4. American Mattress plans to open four additional stores in Missouri, according to its website.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments